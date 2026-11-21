Nation Cymru staff

Work to repair sedimentation polders is helping rebuild the foundations of a thriving saltmarsh ecosystem on the edge of the Severn Estuary, creating habitat for wildlife while delivering wider benefits for climate resilience, carbon storage and coastal protection.

Saltmarsh is one of Wales’ most valuable coastal habitats. It provides habitat for birds, fish and other wildlife, stores carbon in its soils, and absorbs wave energy during storms, reducing the risk of coastal flooding.

Sedimentation polders are simple fenced structures that work with the natural movement of the tide. As water flows in and out, the fencing slows it down, allowing mud and silt to settle and build up over time. As the ground gradually rises, conditions become suitable for saltmarsh plants to establish and spread naturally.

The latest work at Rhymney Great Wharf was carried out by contractors on behalf of Natural Resources Wales (NRW), repairing sections of the polders damaged by winter storms and increasing the height of parts of the fencing.

In 2024, two existing sections of polder were restored and three new sections were built, creating around two kilometres of fencing. However, the brushwood compacted more than expected and did not reach the original design height. The latest work focused on a large section of these structures.

By increasing the height of the brushwood, more water will be retained within the polder fields and more sediment will be released, thereby maximising the saltmarsh restoration potential of the scheme.

The work forms part of the Rhymney Great Wharf Polders Project, which is being delivered by NRW and funded through the Welsh Government’s Nature Networks Programme.

Early monitoring suggests the polders are continuing to support the conditions needed for saltmarsh to develop. Vegetation surveys and other monitoring work will continue to track how the habitat responds and improve understanding of how sedimentation polders can support habitat restoration.

Lily Pauls, NRW Marine Projects Team Leader, said:

“Despite the work being large scale and intensive, the idea behind polders is simple. They help the tide leave a little of itself behind, capturing the mud and silt needed to gradually build new saltmarsh habitat. This then supports a range of special wildlife including marsh samphire and sea lavender.

“It’s a small change to the movement of water, but over time it can make a big difference to wildlife, carbon storage and the resilience of our coastline.”

The project is helping build evidence on practical, cost-effective approaches to restoring coastal habitats and will inform future decisions about where similar techniques could be used elsewhere in Wales.