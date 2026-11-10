New commission to examine Wales’ constitutional future announced

Martin Shipton

The Welsh Government has announced an independent National Commission for Wales to advise on Wales’ constitutional future.

Dame Menna Rawlings and Professor Emyr Lewis will co-chair the standing body, which will provide advice, evidence and analysis and support public debate.

The commission will build on the work of the time-limited Independent Commission on the Constitutional Future of Wales.

It will have four core functions:

Provide independent advice on devolution priorities, including the Crown Estate, rail infrastructure, justice and policing.

Engage with people across Wales to support an inclusive and informed debate about the country’s constitutional future.

Strengthen the evidence base for future debate and decision-making through research on key political, economic and democratic questions.

Help inform future reform by considering the three viable options identified by the previous commission – enhanced devolution, a federal United Kingdom and independence.

Publishing the commission’s terms of reference, Dafydd Trystan Davies, Cabinet Minister for Government Effectiveness and the Constitution, said the new body would build on work Wales had already undertaken.

“The way the United Kingdom is structured and governed is under increasing strain, and debates about devolution, accountability and where decisions should be made are increasingly pressing,” he said.

“Responsible government means ensuring Wales is ready to shape its own future, with the evidence, advice and democratic space needed to make informed choices. This is not an abstract debate. It is about whether Wales has the right tools, powers and democratic arrangements to deliver better outcomes for our people.

“That preparation cannot be the work of government alone. It requires a broad, open and constructive conversation across this Senedd and across Wales.

“The future constitutional development of Wales should be shaped with people across Wales, not simply presented to them.

“Together, we have an opportunity to help shape a confident, democratic and ambitious future for Wales.”

Dame Menna has held senior diplomatic posts, including serving as British ambassador to France and British high commissioner to Australia. Her work in the UK and overseas has given her experience of government, international affairs and constitutional issues.

Professor Lewis is an academic and practising lawyer with expertise in constitutional law, devolution and Wales’ legal framework. He has advised on Welsh public law and contributed to civic debate in Wales.