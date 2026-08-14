New community centre proposed for one of Wales’ most deprived areas

Elgarn Hearn, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans for a new community centre in one of the most deprived areas of Wales have been submitted.

Cefn Golau Together community group have submitted plans for the space in the Cefn Golau area of Tredegar, on land between numbers 35 and 53 Gainsborough Road.

Planning agent Huw Griffiths explained that the proposal is: “the culmination of many years of community aspiration, sustained engagement and collaborative design.”

Mr Griffiths said: “The proposal will provide a purpose built flexible and fully accessible community facility that will meet the diverse needs of the Cefn Golau community for many years to come.”

“It will serve as a focal point for the estate supporting social cohesion, health and well-being, local economic activity and vital services including the food bank.”

Documents lodged with the council to support the proposal explain that the idea goes back 10 years, to the closure of the Ironsides club house on Queen Victoria Street the home of Tredegar Ironsides RFC.

This left the Cefn Golau community without a: “sizeable space available for community activities.”

It led to a campaign for the “creation” of a new community space, while the rugby club moved to a new home at The Bush in Tredegar.

Mr Griffiths said: “Cefn Golau Together (CGT) is a CIO (charitable incorporate organisation) organisation set up to deliver a building communities trust funded programme known as Invest Local which has been operating in Cefn Golau since 2016.

He explained that at the outside the group focussed their efforts on buying and refurbishing the Ironsides club, but when the buyout failed, they shifted attention to: “identifying a suitable site for a purpose-built new centre.”

This saw a further period of consultation take place.

Mr Griffiths continued: “The purpose was to establish community needs and inform the development brief for a new build community centre on land transferred to CGT by Tai Calon Community Housing.”

He explained that there are six main requirements of the centre and these are:

A flexible main hall for indoor events, sports and functions. A kitchen and small food service or coffee bar area. A separate small meeting room suitable for more confidential services. A multi-functional space suitable for after school and youth clubs and workshops. A small office space.

A decision on the application is expected by September 15.

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