New conservation efforts underway to save one of Wales’ most endangered birds

New conservation efforts are underway to save one of Wales’ most endangered birds – the curlew.

Their distinguishing cur-lee calls often referred to as the ‘herald of spring’ were once a common theme along Wales’ coasts and farmed landscapes.

But as is common across other nations in the UK and elsewhere in Europe, breeding curlew in Wales are in significant decline.

The curlew uses relatively large areas within both Wales’ upland and lowland landscapes to breed and feed during the spring and summer.

But changes to modern farming practices, leading to earlier cutting dates for hay and silage, mean that the curlew have less time to allow chicks to fledge.

High predation rates of eggs and chicks is also reducing breeding success and driving population declines.

Conservation

Work is being carried out in Bannau Brycheiniog National Park to tackle key issues like habitat loss, unfavourable habitat management and predator control.

The site has been earmarked as one of Wales’ important curlew areas through Curlew Connections – a wader conservation project supported by the Welsh Government.

Work being carried out in the area to protect the species includes monitoring and understanding curlew populations, implementing nest protection, predator management and habitat works.

The £999,600 Nature Networks funded partnership is being delivered by the Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust on behalf of Gylfinir Cymru.

‘Brink’

To mark the start of Wales Nature Week, Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change and Rural Affairs Huw Irranca-Davies visited the site to see the work being carried out there.

He said: “Protecting and enhancing our environment and natural resources is key to addressing the climate and nature emergencies – and Wales Nature Week is a fantastic opportunity for people of all ages to get involved and make a difference.

“The curlew, for example, is predicted to be on the brink of extinction as a viable breeding species in Wales by 2033, so I fully understand the urgency of action needed to secure this species’ survival.

“In this Senedd term alone, we have invested more than £150m to restore nature and improve access. It’s fantastic to see for myself just some of the projects that are benefitting and helping to make a real difference.”

Wales Nature Week (5-13 July 2025) is an annual celebration of wildlife and habitats focused on enjoying, valuing and protecting nature in Wales.

The programme features nature festivals, guided walks and wildlife workshops hosted by Local Nature Partnerships and other nature-friendly organisations, many of which are free to attend.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

