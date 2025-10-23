New consultation on plans to protect Wales’ waterways

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has opened its second public consultation as it takes the next steps towards future plans to manage the health of Wales rivers, streams, lakes, groundwaters and coastal waters.

The consultation will run until 21st April 2026, and gives people the opportunity to have their say on the current challenges facing Wales’s waters, and the actions needed to overcome them.

River Basin Management Plans are updated every six years, and set the direction for how NRW will manage, protect and improve Wales’s rivers, lakes, canals, groundwaters, estuaries and coastal waters.

They provide vital evidence on the current state of Welsh waters and identify high-level actions to help waterbodies meet statutory standards.

“Increasing pressure”

Dr Rhian Thomas, Sustainable Water and Nature Manager, from NRW said: “Our waters are under increasing pressure and threat from climate change and human activity.

“In recent years we have seen action at scale, by ourselves and many other organisations, to tackle some of biggest challenges causing pollution, poor water quality and habitat decline.

“But this is an opportunity for anyone who cares about the future health of our waterways to let us know what challenges and issues they see out in their local area, and to be part of the solution.

“Developing the next set of River Basin Management Plans provides us with an opportunity to set new ambitions for managing our waters in Wales. The action we take now will shape the health of our waters, and wildlife, for future generations.”

Participation

Natural Resources Wales will develop River Basin Management Plans for Western Wales and the Dee River Basin Districts.

The Severn River Basin Management Plan is led by the Environment Agency in England, in partnership with NRW, and will open later this year.

People interested in participating can find more information and respond to the consultation on NRW’s consultation web page.

Anyone unable to participate in the online consultation can complete a paper copy by emailing [email protected] or calling 03000 65 3000.

Natural Resources Wales has also published an interim progress report on the current River Basin Management Plans (2021-2027). This assesses delivery against the actions outlined in the plans and progress against the strategic outcomes for Wales’s waters.

The report is available to view on the Natural Resources Wales website.