New data reveals thousands of TikTok-related crimes have been recorded across Wales

Nation.Cymru staff

Figures obtained through Freedom of Information requests have uncovered the vast scale of TikTok-related offences documented between 2023 and 2025.

JF Law, who requested this requested information says that although the platform is cited, it does not mean the app directly caused these crimes.

South Wales Police recorded an alarming 2,034 total incidents over 36 months. Offences there escalated significantly, jumping from 488 cases in 2023 to 656 in 2024, and peaking at 890 last year.

Within that region, Mid Glamorgan was the highest-volume area with 772 incidents. Cases there rose from 179 to 253, before reaching 340. Cardiff and the Vale followed closely with 675 total offences.

Cardiff and the Vale saw numbers rise from 161 to 215, then 299. Meanwhile, Swansea, Neath and Port Talbot accumulated 548 cases, increasing yearly from 139 to 172, and finally 237.

Violence against the person dominated South Wales statistics, totalling 1,071 offences. Sexual offences emerged as a major crisis point, reaching 74 incidents, whilst 375 young victims aged under 20 were impacted.

In neighbouring Gwent, police logged 373 total incidents over the timeframe. Criminal activity grew aggressively from 88 cases in 2023, to 113 in 2024, before climbing to 172 during 2025.

Torfaen was Gwent’s epicentre, recording 84 offences, rising from 11 to 27 and 46. Newport West saw 51 total incidents, climbing from nine to 20, then peaking at 22 cases last year.

Gwent’s Caerphilly North had 48 offences, Blaenau Gwent had 44, and Monmouthshire recorded 40. Caerphilly Central registered 33, Newport East had 38, Caerphilly South had 31, and Newport City Centre had three.

Violence without injury was the most prevalent category in Gwent with 300 offences. Other sexual offences totalled 13 cases, while 106 children under 18 fell victim to these digital-related crimes.

Further west, Dyfed-Powys Police handled 262 total offences. Incidents rose from 54 to 120, before dropping slightly to 88, with violence against the person accounting for 131 cases overall.

Carmarthenshire led Dyfed-Powys with 51 crimes, spiking from seven to 23 before hitting 21. Pembrokeshire followed with 32 total incidents, whilst Powys recorded 29, and Ceredigion registered 13 over the three years.

Stalking and harassment formed a major part of the Dyfed-Powys data with 128 incidents. Young people were frequently targeted, with 42 victims recorded as being under 18 years old.

North Wales Police uncovered 199 total offences, which nearly tripled over the period. Crimes rose from 39 to 55, before exploding to 105 last year, highlighting an alarming upward trend.

Denbighshire Coastal was the local hotspot with 37 crimes, dropping from nine to seven, before rising to 21. Wrexham Rural had 27, while Gwynedd North and West Conwy each recorded 23 incidents.

Flintshire North had 18 offences, while Anglesey, Flintshire South, and Wrexham Town each logged 16. Gwynedd South recorded eight crimes, representing the lowest volume across the northern force area.

Strikingly, north Wales recorded one rape of a female aged 16 or over in 2024. Furthermore, there were three cases of sexual grooming and three involving sexual activity with a child under 16.

Harassment dominated north Wales with 67 cases, alongside 36 malicious communications. Children were heavily affected, including 19 victims under 13 and 33 teenagers aged between 13 and 17.

Social media ban

The figures emerge as Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour Government announced a sweeping social media ban targeted at children on Monday (15th June). This follows Australia’s introduction of similar restrictions in late 2025.

“The sheer volume of these cases is a stark warning to parents and authorities alike,” said Ellie Lamey, a Criminal Injuries Compensation Authority (CICA) specialist at JF Law.

“We are seeing everyday platforms being weaponised by predators to target our youngest and most vulnerable, turning what should be a harmless online space into a digital hunting ground.

“The trauma inflicted by cyber-stalking, harassment, and online-facilitated abuse has profound, real-world consequences that can completely shatter a family’s sense of security.”

She added: “It is crucial that victims know there are concrete legal avenues available to fight back. Nobody should have to navigate this nightmare in silence, and we are committed to helping survivors secure the protection, justice, and support they need to move forward.”

JF Law expert legal support and advice to those affected by online harassment, abuse, and related crimes. You can book a free consultation or call their 24-hour helpline by visiting their website.