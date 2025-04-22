New data reveals wettest place in Wales

New data has revealed the wettest place in Wales.

In recent years, the UK has experienced a sharp rise in severe weather events – with more frequent storms, major flooding, and extreme weather warnings.

In 2024 alone, the country faced nine storms, and in the first four months of the year, 4,858 flood alerts and warnings across Britain.

In response to these events, there has been a share increase in Google searches for “weather insurance” and “flood defences” in the UK – suggesting that business owners and residents alike are looking for ways to protect their livelihoods from these external threats.

With this in mind, as part of their report looking into the best places to start a business in the UK, small business comparison site, Bionic, has revealed the places in the UK most at risk of flooding.

Using Met Office data Bionic identified the wettest places in the UK by looking at the median daily precipitation between 2001 and 2020.

It revealed that Rhondda Cynon Taf is the wettest place in Wales receiving 5.4mm of rain daily.

During Storm Bert in November 2024, the area saw over a month’s worth of rainfall in a short period, affecting 200 properties, highlighting its proneness to extreme flooding and wet weather.

With five Welsh local authorities among the UK’s 10 wettest places, Wales – especially in the south – faces extreme flood risks.

The Welsh Government’s ‘National Strategy for Flood and Coastal Erosion Risk Management’ has highlighted that over 245,000 properties could be at risk from rivers, the sea, and surface water, with climate change expected to heighten these figures due to heavier rainfall, severe floods, and rising sea levels

Laura Court-Jones, an expert from Bionic, said: “Our study reveals worrying amounts of rainfall across the UK, especially in Wales.

“While these high precipitation levels may be influenced by the likes of climate change, the impact on residents and businesses, particularly SMEs, can be devastating.”

For those looking to protect their businesses and properties against extreme weather, taking proactive preventative and precautionary measures is essential.

People should look to do the following:

If you live in an area that is prone to flooding, be sure to sign up to receive free flood warnings directly to your mobile, telephone, or email.

High winds and driving rain can cause all sorts of problems for your property or business premises, from flying roof tiles to burst gutters and problems with dampness.

​The best way to protect your business or property from storm damage is to make sure everything on the building is as it should be.

With this in mind, make sure all roof tiles are secure and any broken or loose ones are replaced, ensure all gutters are properly attached and any blockages are cleared, keep all external doors, windows, and gates securely closed, and secure all fences and fence posts and remove or secure all outdoor furniture/displays.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

