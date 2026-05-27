New data shows most accidental drownings in Wales now happening inland

Nation.Cymru staff

New Wales-only data shows that most accidental drownings are now happening inland, not at the coast — with 55% of deaths in 2025 occurring in rivers, lakes and reservoirs.

Accidental drowning is often thought to be a predominantly coastal problem, however new data published today by the National Water Safety Forum (NWSF) and Water Safety Wales reveals that the majority (55%) of accidental drowning deaths in Wales in 2025 occurred at inland locations such as rivers, lakes, reservoirs, canals and quarry lakes.

Periods of hot weather often correlate with a rise in accidental drownings, as increasing numbers of people visit both inland waterways and the coast to enjoy recreational activities or to cool off.

2025 data

The 2025 data supports this trend: May and June were the months with the highest number of accidental drownings in Wales, whilst 82% of all accidental drownings occurred whilst the person was taking part in a recreational activity like swimming, boating, sailing or water sports.

Overall, 12 people are known to have accidentally died in water related fatalities in 2025. But with a further 25 cases where the cause is still unknown, the number of accidental fatalities is likely to increase as additional information becomes available from coroners.

The accidental deaths form part of the 52 total water-related fatalities in Wales for 2024, a decrease of two from the previous year. Despite a warmer than average spring, open water temperatures in Wales are still dangerously cold.

Many inland bodies of water will remain at 16°C or below even in summer, the temperature at which water is considered hazardous for cold water shock.

Cold water shock is the body’s involuntary response to sudden immersion in cold water. It causes gasping, panic and loss of swimming ability, all of which can tragically lead to drowning. It also causes a spike in heart rate and blood pressure, which can result in a heart attack, even if the person is fit and healthy.

With more warm weather and potential heatwaves forecast for Wales over the coming months, more people will be spending time in and around the water.

Water Safety Wales is reminding everyone to enjoy the water safely by being aware of the risks and knowing how to help themselves and others in an emergency.

Figures concerning

Chris Cousens, Chair of Water Safety Wales said:“These latest figures on drowning deaths in Wales are deeply concerning.

“While a small overall reduction in overall drowning numbers for a second year in a row is positive, too many people are losing their lives to water related fatalities in Wales and each statistic represents a life lost and a family devastated.

“With the summer months approaching, it’s crucial for everyone to prioritise water safety. Whether you’re at the beach, a river, or a lake, always be aware of the risks and take necessary precautions.

“I strongly encourage everyone to visit the Respect the Water website to learn about water safety. Understanding how to prevent drownings can make a huge difference. Just a few moments spent on this could save many lives.”

Practical instructions

Phone Float Throw is a new public-facing water safety campaign from Respect The Water that provides bystanders witnessing someone struggling in the water with practical instructions for how to help, without putting themselves in danger:

• Phone 999 to get help

• Tell the person to stay calm and float on their back

• Throw rescue equipment to help them float until emergency services arrive

When seeing someone in trouble in the water, our instinct can often be to jump in and attempt to rescue them, but entering the water yourself is dangerous and can put you at risk of drowning too. By remembering Phone Float Throw, bystanders can keep themselves out of danger and still provide lifesaving help to the person in the water.

To view and download the WAID 2025 report, visit the NWSF website. For more information about the Respect the Water campaign visit respectthewater.com.