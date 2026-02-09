New deal aims to cut energy costs for Welsh public sector bodies

Welsh public sector bodies are set to gain new powers to cut energy costs and reduce carbon emissions under a multi-year procurement agreement announced this week.

Energy procurement specialist LASER Energy has signed a long-term deal with the Welsh Government to deliver a new shared procurement approach known as the “Welsh Basket”. The strategy has been designed specifically to meet Wales’ energy needs and support public bodies in their transition to net zero.

Under the ‘Welsh Basket’ model, public sector organisations will be able to pool their buying power through a dedicated Welsh energy procurement framework.

The approach includes sourcing power from Welsh renewable energy assets, collaborative purchasing to improve economies of scale, and access to traceable power purchase agreements (PPAs) that allow organisations to demonstrate progress in adopting renewable electricity.

LASER Energy said the agreement reflects the changing nature of the energy market and the need for more localised, transparent supply solutions.

Managing Director Eamon Grimes said the company had worked closely with the Welsh Government to develop a bespoke model rather than relying on standard national frameworks.

“The energy sector has changed dramatically in recent years,” he said. “There is greater need than ever for local, traceable and renewable energy assets to support national and regional needs. An off-the-shelf solution does not work, which is why this approach has been designed specifically for Wales.”

Collaborations

The Welsh Basket is expected to help lower procurement costs for participating organisations while increasing collaboration across the Welsh public sector. In addition to energy purchasing, the framework will offer proactive energy management, detailed data analysis, and decarbonisation support to help organisations better understand and reduce their energy use.

A spokesperson for the Welsh Government’s Procurement Delivery Branch said officials had engaged with the market to identify options that align with the evolving needs of Welsh public bodies. “The Welsh Basket offers a collaborative platform for organisations to share knowledge, drive value for money, and progress towards shared sustainability goals,” the spokesperson said.

Further features of the scheme include a knowledge-sharing hub and a dedicated customer service team focused on supporting Welsh organisations. LASER Energy said this tailored support is intended to help authorities manage energy risk, improve efficiency and demonstrate compliance with sustainability targets.

The agreement was announced at the Wales Energy Forum, held at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium. The Welsh Basket framework is due to begin operating later in 2026.

LASER Energy is part of the Commercial Services Group, which is wholly owned by Kent County Council. The company manages more than £500 million in annual energy spend for public sector customers across the UK and provides services covering energy procurement, renewable strategy and net zero delivery.