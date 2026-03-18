New deal to unlock full potential of renewable energy in Wales

A new deal has been launched to ensure Wales meets its renewable energy targets, whilst maximising the benefits for communities.

The Renewable Energy Sector Deal will be a strategic partnership between Welsh Government and industry, focused on unlocking the full economic potential of Wales’ renewable energy future.

It coincides with the publication of the latest Energy Generation and Energy Use in Wales report, which shows renewable electricity generation in Wales in 2024 was equivalent to 54% of its electricity consumption.

The target is for renewable electricity generation to meet 70% of our consumption by 2030 and 100% by 2035, whilst also delivering at least 1.5 gigawatts of locally owned renewable energy capacity by 2035.

The Sector Deal will help deliver on these ambitious targets by accelerating renewable deployment across onshore and offshore wind, solar, marine and hydro.

It also aims to strengthen supply chains, build the workforce of the future and ensure that communities across Wales reap the benefits.

Rebecca Evans, the Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, will launch the Sector Deal on a visit to the Morlais tidal energy project, in Anglesey.

Owned and managed by the social enterprise Menter Môn, the Morlais scheme – which the Welsh Government has an £8m equity stake in – will become the largest consented tidal energy project in Europe.

The Cabinet Secretary said: “Our ambition is to become a world leader in renewable energy, creating jobs and green growth to make families in Wales more prosperous and to help with the cost of living.

“The current conflict in the Middle East has further highlighted the importance of energy independence. Our Renewable Energy Sector Deal will provide a strong foundation for the future delivery of renewable energy – to the benefit of our economy, environment and energy security.

“The Morlais project is a strong example of how sustained partnership can unlock Wales’ natural energy resources and convert them into lasting economic opportunity for local communities and businesses.

“The Energy Generation and Energy Use report also shows we are making progress towards our renewable energy targets. Combine this with the record 20 major renewable energy projects, totalling 1,400 MW, to receive backing in the latest UK Government Contracts for Difference auction round and it is clear we are creating an environment for a more resilient, renewable energy-powered future.”

Dafydd Gruffydd, Managing Director of Menter Môn, said: “The Renewable Energy Sector Deal is an important step in accelerating the growth of renewable energy in Wales and across the UK.

“For Menter Môn, it recognises the important role marine energy schemes like Morlais can play in strengthening energy security, creating high-quality jobs, and delivering long-term economic benefits for local communities like Anglesey.”

The Sector Deal was co-produced by a Task and Finish Group of developers and community organisations.