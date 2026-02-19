New direct flights from Cardiff Airport for ski lovers

Package holidays to Italy from Cardiff Airport are set to launch this year thanks to a new TUI Airways flight to Turin, making an ideal choice for Welsh skiers and snowboarders.

Starting on Sunday 20 December 2026, TUI Airways will operate the weekly flights from Cardiff Airport to the Italian destination, meaning holidaymakers could be hitting the slopes, sipping espresso and tucking into fresh pasta in the Italian Alps before they know it.

The flights will run for the winter season until 14 March 2027.

The new Cardiff – Turin route adds more choice for Crystal customers travelling from south Wales and adds to its existing destinations of Austria, France, Slovenia and Spain.

Skiers can now choose from nine Italian resorts, including Bardonecchia, Cervinia and Sauze d’Oulx.

Sauze d’Oulx is known as Italy’s après hotspot with varied skiing in the huge Milky Way ski area, with pretty, tree-lined trails to high, wide-open pistes. What’s more, foodies will be in heaven with the incredible cuisine – think rich pasta and the region’s famous white truffles.

Scott Britton, Head of Crystal Ski Holidays, said: “We’re really pleased to be introducing this new Cardiff to Turin flight, as it gives our customers in Wales more choice for their winter ski holiday. Italy is a firm favourite for our customers, so we’re excited that more skiers and snowboarders will be able to access some of Italy’s most loved resorts, with the ease of travelling from their local airport.”

Jon Bridge, CEO of Cardiff Airport, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to see Crystal Ski Holidays expanding its programme from Cardiff Airport with the introduction of Turin as an exciting new destination.

“For our customers who love flying local, this is fantastic news, offering the ease of a seamless Airport experience close to home, followed by a magical getaway to the slopes of northern Italy.

“Turin is a superb addition to our growing ski portfolio, giving travellers across Wales even more choice and flexibility, whether they’re heading straight for the mountains or taking time to explore this beautiful Italian city.

“With even more popular Crystal Ski Holiday destinations now available from Cardiff, customers can start their winter escape the moment they arrive at the Airport.

“We look forward to welcoming more travellers choosing Cardiff as their gateway to the slopes and beyond.”

Crystal Ski Holidays offers a 7-night holiday to Sauze D’Oulx, Italy staying at the 3-star Hotel Sauze from £851 per person. Price based on 2 adults sharing a Twin Room with Balcony on a half-board basis. Includes TUI Airways flights from Cardiff on 10 January 2027, 20kg luggage per person and transfers included. Book at www.crystalski.co.uk

Crystal Ski Holidays offers a 7-night holiday to Bardonecchia, Italy staying at the 3-star Residence Villa Frejus from £753 per person. Price based on 2 adults sharing a Studio on a self-catering basis. Includes TUI Airways flights from Cardiff on 17 of January 2027, 20kg luggage per person and transfers included. Book at www.crystalski.co.uk