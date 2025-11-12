New documentary explores domestic violence in rural Wales

A new documentary, Curo Tu Ôl I’r Drws (Behind Closed Doors), has provided a rare and eye-opening look at how a Welsh police force deal with cases of domestic violence across the largest geographical policing area in Wales and England.

The S4C documentary, which first aired on Tuesday 11 November 2025, marks the first time Dyfed-Powys force has given cameras access to their domestic abuse investigations.

It will open the door to an often-hidden world that affects hundreds every week, even in the most rural and seemingly peaceful corners of Wales.

“People think that because we live in small, rural communities, these things don’t happen,” one officer explains. “But they do – and sometimes the isolation makes it even worse.”

Dyfed-Powys Police deal with over 214 domestic violence incidents every week. In many of these cases, help is miles away. Officers describe how it can take up to 15 minutes to reach a remote farmhouse, “and a lot can happen in that time.”

“If you live three miles down a farm track, you might not see anyone for days,” says one investigator. “The only person around could be the abuser.”

The documentary follows Detective Constable Emma Evans and her colleagues in Ammanford CID including Detective Sergeant Phil Morgan, as well as Inspector Gareth Jones in Aberystwyth and many other officers across Dyfed-Powys Police, who explain how the force supports victims through dedicated vulnerability hubs and the Live Fear Free helpline.

Through powerful bodycam footage, viewers will see the difficult and emotional reality of responding to domestic abuse calls – entering homes, making arrests, and gathering evidence strong enough to secure convictions.

“It can be draining,” admits DS Phil Morgan, “but when you finally get justice for someone, you remember why you do it.”

The program also hears from Danny Tose, an Independent Domestic Violence Advocate (IDVA), who works closely with victims immediately after incidents – often when they’re not yet ready to take legal action.

“Many people think what they’re going through is normal, just arguments,” she says. “We talk to them, listen, and help them see there’s another way.”

Justice

With victimless prosecutions now becoming more common, the documentary shows how even when survivors are too afraid to speak out, evidence from police bodycams and interviews can still bring perpetrators to justice.

One survivor shares how the trauma of stalking has changed her life, a reminder that the impact of abuse doesn’t end when the case closes.

As DC Emma Evans puts it: “If we can help just one person, maybe that person will go on to help someone else. That’s what makes it worth it.”

Behind Closed Doors airs Tuesday 11 November 2025 at 21.00 ahead of White Ribbon Day (25 November) — the international campaign to end violence against women and girls.

With more than 1.4 million domestic abuse cases recorded across Wales and England in 2024, this program raises awareness into the ongoing fight for safety and justice.

The documentary is now available on demand via S4C Clic & iPlayer.

If you or someone you know needs help, contact Live Fear Free Helpline on 0808 80 10 800 – support is available 24 hours a day.