New documentary offers rare glimpse inside iconic Welsh attraction

Nation.Cymru Staff

A new documentary series will take viewers behind the scenes of one of Wales’ most iconic attractions, revealing the people and work involved in preserving its unique character as it marks a major milestone.

The S4C documentary series, Portmeirion, will offer a rare glimpse inside the Italianate style village as it celebrates its 100th anniversary in 2026.

The series meets some of the 250 people who work across the site, offering an insight into the day-to-day work involved in maintaining the historic buildings, caring for the gardens, and operating the hotel and other services.

As the attraction marks 100 years since architect Sir Clough Williams-Ellis purchased the Aber Iâ estate in 1925, the series also follows some of the preparations for the centenary celebrations.

Among the staff who will share an insight to their roles are Maintenance Manager Gwynedd, Head Painter Martin, Mark, the hotel’s Executive Head Chef, as well as Sue and Carolyn from the Housekeeping team, and Andrew, who works in the laundry.

“There’s a great team who works here,” says Gwynedd, the Maintenance Manager, who has overseen repair and restoration work at Portmeirion for the past 15 years. “Everyone works together and does their best to contribute to Portmeirion’s success.

“It’s important that we maintain Portmeirion’s standards and ensure that high-quality craftsmanship is carried out, protecting the buildings for years to come,” he adds.

Martin, the Head Painter, is retiring this year after almost 50 years helping to preserve the appearance and unique character of the village’s buildings.

According to Martin, Sir Clough Williams-Ellis was keen to ensure the buildings didn’t look too perfect or artificial.

“Sir Clough didn’t want the place to look like Disneyland,” he explains. “He wanted it to look weathered and lived-in. That’s why we use different shades on the buildings, to make them look old straight away, even when they’re freshly painted.”

Robin Llywelyn, Managing Director of Portmeirion and grandson of Sir Clough Williams-Ellis, discusses the importance of preserving the site for future generations.

“We’re custodians, really,” says Robin. “We look after Portmeirion for a time and leave it in the best condition we can for those who come after us.

“Today, the village is in a far better state than it was 100 years ago. My grandfather would be delighted to see the commitment people have shown to preserving it, while ensuring that nothing has been visibly altered.”

Portmeirion will broadcast on S4C and will be available to stream on S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer from 16 November.