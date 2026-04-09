New domestic abuse resource launched across south Wales to support women when it matters most’

A new domestic violence resource, ‘From Fear to Freedom’, has been developed and launched by Soroptimist International Wales South – part of the wider Soroptimist International Great Britain and Ireland (SIGBI) – bringing together specialist services, survivor voices and community organisations to provide practical, accessible support for women experiencing abuse.

Produced in both English and Welsh, the resource consists of two complementary booklets designed to help women understand their options, access support, and take steps towards safety.

Led by Soroptimist International Wales South, this initiative has been developed through extensive multi-agency partnership working, bringing together expertise from organisations including Domestic Abuse Services, Citizens Advice, the NHS safeguarding lead, Crown Prosecution Services, Police and Crime Commissioner representatives and Women’s Institute.

Approach

This collaborative approach has ensured the booklets are not only informative, but grounded in real-world experience, practical application and the needs of women across south Wales.

The initiative builds on SIGBI’s influential Court Report (2022), recently referenced in Parliament by Jess Phillips during the launch of the Government’s Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) Strategy.

Soroptimist International Wales South undertook a follow-up study across courts in South Wales, which identified gaps in support and understanding for women navigating the system.

A key outcome from this work – the introduction of an Independent Domestic Violence Advisor (IDVA) in every court – has now been implemented.

However, it remained clear that many women did not know what would happen next or where to turn for help. The ‘From Fear to Freedom’ booklets were developed in direct response to this need.

The work was also influenced by the earlier ‘Fresh Thoughts’ initiative originally developed by SIGBI’s clubs in Poole, Purbeck and District, now managed by its Salisbury Club. While the Wales South booklets were developed independently for Wales, this initiative reinforced the need for a dedicated resource for women experiencing domestic abuse.

A need

Helen Scourfield, President of Soroptimist International Wales South, said: “Following our South Wales Court Report, and learning from the ‘Fresh Thoughts’ booklet, it became clear there was a need for a dedicated resource for women in Wales.

“Through feedback from survivors, shared via our partner organisations, we identified a clear gap – many women did not know what support was available or what processes they might face.

“We, therefore, developed the content in collaboration with local groups and ensured survivor insight informed the development throughout, to make sure the booklets are accessible and fit for purpose.

“The ‘From Fear to Freedom’ booklets focus on empowering women who are experiencing or escaping domestic abuse, providing clear information and signposting to help them take steps towards a safer future.”

The penultimate version was also reviewed by a Police Commander with a focus on victims, and a former barrister, who said: “The booklets are wonderful, they really are. So much useful, helpful and supportive information, presented in such a simple and user-friendly format. These booklets have the power to be lifesavers.”

The project has been supported through a £3,000 grant from the SIGBI UK Programme Action Committee (UK-PAC), alongside additional donations of around £1,000 from members, clubs and three local women’s choirs and another £1,800 was raised during the launch event.

This combined funding has enabled the production and distribution of 1,500 booklets, to date, across communities in south Wales, alongside wider digital access via Welsh Women’s Aid. Further orders are anticipated from domestic abuse services across the region.

National recognition

The work of Soroptimist International Wales South has also received national recognition. Her Majesty Queen Camilla, who has a longstanding commitment to raising awareness of domestic abuse, praised the initiative, noting she was deeply impressed by the club’s work to raise awareness and to support survivors of abuse.

Ruth Dodsworth, broadcaster, journalist and weather presenter, was the guest speaker at the hard copy launch of the booklets. She said: “The booklets are wonderful. I wish they had been available when I was experiencing domestic abuse. I know these will help so many women, many of whom contact me every day.

“Breaking the silence is often the hardest step, but it’s the one that leads towards a future defined by your own choice.”

Reflecting on the wider impact of the initiative, Gillie O’Rourke, SIGBI President, said: “This is typical of the excellent and innovative work Soroptimists undertake in support of women everywhere.”

This initiative reflects the strength of partnership working across Wales and beyond – combining research, lived experience and multi-agency collaboration to create a resource that is practical, accessible and rooted in real need.

SIGBI, which has consultancy status at the UN, delivers real influence from grassroots to Parliament and contributes to a wider movement driving tangible change for women and girls.

If you would like to support real-world change and be part of a wider global movement, please get involved here: https://sigbi.org/