New drive to strengthen Welsh history teaching in schools

Mark Mansfield

Schools across Wales are set to receive new classroom resources exploring the nation’s past as part of efforts to strengthen the teaching of Welsh history under the Curriculum for Wales.

Adnodd, the Welsh Government-funded body responsible for commissioning educational resources, has commissioned Amgueddfa Cymru, the National Library of Wales, Cadw and the Royal Commission on the Ancient and Historical Monuments of Wales to develop the materials.

The resources will help pupils explore key periods in Welsh history, including the Industrial Revolution and the modern era, while encouraging them to question how historical events are recorded and interpreted.

Drawing on museum collections, archives, historic sites and oral histories, the bilingual resources will be made available on the Welsh Government’s Hwb learning platform during the spring term of 2027.

The project forms part of a wider programme by Adnodd to expand the range of Welsh history resources available to schools.

Other initiatives include a dedicated Welsh history section on Hwb, new historical enquiry resources from the National Library of Wales, a Tryweryn-themed digital “escape room”, support for schools taking part in the Welsh Heritage Schools Initiative, and a new GCSE History magazine to be published by Atebol from October 2026.

Cabinet Secretary for Education and the Welsh Language Anna Brychan said: “Understanding Wales’s history is essential to giving young people the confidence to play a full part in Welsh society.

“This new Welsh Government is committed to embedding Welsh history throughout the education system, and ensuring it is presented in a broad and inclusive way for all learners.”

Jane Richardson, chief executive of Amgueddfa Cymru, said: “Thanks to the support of Adnodd, this project will give children and young people in Wales an opportunity to better understand our country’s diverse identity.

“Our intention is to work with our partners to develop engaging and inclusive resources based on authentic Welsh evidence, including artefacts, archives and oral histories from the National Collection, that will spark lifelong curiosity about our rich and diverse history.”

Adnodd was established in 2023 to commission bilingual educational resources supporting the Curriculum for Wales. Welsh history is one of its current priority areas, alongside literacy, new GCSE qualifications and resources for learners with additional learning needs.