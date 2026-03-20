New electronic maternity record system rolled out

A new digital system for maternity care in north Wales has been introduced, with the first baby born using the technology marking a milestone for local services.

At Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor, a baby girl named Immy became the first “BadgerNet baby” following the rollout of the new electronic maternity record system. Her parents, Saphron and Sam, are among the first to use the platform, which replaces traditional paper-based notes.

The system, known as BadgerNet, allows expectant parents to access their maternity records online via smartphone, tablet or computer. Through the BadgerNotes app and portal, users can view updates about their care, appointment details and guidance throughout pregnancy.

Health officials say the change is intended to improve how information is shared between patients and healthcare professionals, while giving parents more direct access to their own records.

Fiona Giraud, Director of Midwifery and Women’s Services, said the system formed part of wider efforts to modernise maternity care.

“The launch of BadgerNet represents a significant step in the continued digital transformation of maternity services. By improving access to information for parents and streamlining processes for staff, the new system helps ensure maternity teams can deliver safe, personalised and high-quality care for every family.”

The digital system is also designed to reduce paperwork and allow healthcare staff to record and access information in one place, with the aim of improving efficiency and freeing up more time for patient care.

The rollout is being supported by maternity and digital teams across both hospital and community settings in north Wales, with specialist digital midwives helping to implement the system.

Parents are able to access their records in real time, which health officials say could help them feel more informed and involved during pregnancy.

Expectant parents in north Wales are being encouraged to speak to their midwife for further information on how to register and use the new service.