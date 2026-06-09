New EU border system delaying UK travellers may not ‘stabilise’ for two year

A new EU border system causing long delays for many UK travellers may not “stabilise” for two years, an official has warned.

Uku Sarekanno, deputy executive director of EU border agency Frontex, said some member states are “struggling” to adopt the Entry Exit System.

EES involves people from third-party countries such as the UK having their fingerprints registered and photograph taken to enter the Schengen Area, which consists of 29 European countries, mainly in the EU.

For most UK travellers, the process is done at foreign airports.

The digital record is kept for three years.

Airline body the International Air Transport Association recently warned border queues could reach six hours this summer.

Airports in Spain, Portugal, France and Italy have been reported to be among the worst affected.

More than 100 easyJet passengers missed a flight from Milan Linate to Manchester in April because of delays at passport desks caused by the ramping up of EES.

Addressing a summit of travel industry leaders organised by Abta in Westminster, Mr Sarekanno said: “We expect that the situation will stabilise in one or two years.

“The most challenging part is the first enrolment, that is the moment where fingerprints and facial images will be taken.

“If a person is visiting the EU again (within three years), they don’t have to go through the same process, so they can have a more fast track of entry.”

About 1,700 border crossing points require use of EES.

Mr Sarekanno went on: “Member states are still adjusting to the new reality.

“There are ones which are managing it rather well, who have dedicated resources.

“There are the others who are still struggling.

“This adjustment… is taking some time and effort.”

EES was introduced in October last year, with its rollout ramped up on April 10.

EU rules currently allow the checks to be temporarily halted to avoid queues at peak periods but that is not always happening.

A recent survey commissioned by travel company Booking.com indicated that nearly three out of five (59%) UK holidaymakers travelling to Europe this year expect delays linked to EES.

Almost half of respondents said they fear missing flights because of the border checks.