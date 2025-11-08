New exhibit aims to spark interest in healthcare science among Welsh children

A new partnership between a north Wales science museum and Health Education and Improvement Wales (HEIW) is set to inspire the healthcare science professionals of tomorrow.

HEIW and Xplore! Science Discovery Centre in Wrexham are developing a brand-new interactive exhibit, launching in early 2026, designed to spark curiosity and educate children about the world of healthcare science within the NHS.

The new exhibit will make healthcare science accessible and engaging, showcasing the roles healthcare science professionals play in diagnosing, monitoring, and treating patients across a wide range of specialisms.

Visitors will meet real NHS professionals from across north Wales through immersive activities and stories, connecting what they learn at Xplore! with more detailed career profiles available on the HEIW website.

With the design phase now complete, the exhibit is entering the installation and testing stages before its public unveiling in 2026.

By highlighting the real-world impact of scientific expertise within healthcare, the exhibit bridges the gap between classroom learning and meaningful career pathways in STEM.

By engaging students early in their educational journeys, HEIW and Xplore! are helping build a sustainable and future-ready NHS workforce, supporting recruitment in key science-based roles and improving long-term patient outcomes.

Dr Sarah Bant, Associate Director of Workforce Transformation at HEIW, said: “This exciting exhibit enables visitors of all ages to step into the shoes of NHS healthcare science professionals, meeting some of our fantastic scientists from north Wales along the way.

“This unique creation has been co-produced by Xplore!, HEIW, the designers at Whitefire, and healthcare science professionals from across north Wales. We are all thrilled to see it come to life.

“There’s no better way to illuminate our healthcare science professions than through interactive play and the local science centre is the perfect setting for it. We hope other science centres across the UK will visit and be inspired to bring this experience to their communities too.”

Xplore! Science Discovery Centre is a visitor attraction and educational charity located in the heart of Wrexham. A subsidiary of Wrexham University, Xplore! engages over 60,000 visitors each year. Visit their site here.

Health Education and Improvement Wales (HEIW) is dedicated to developing a skilled and sustainable healthcare workforce for the future, supporting excellence in education, training, and career development across NHS Wales. To find out more, visit the HEIW website here.

The interactive exhibit will be permanently housed at Xplore! Science Discovery Centre in Wrexham, welcoming school groups, families, and the public to explore the fascinating and vital world of healthcare science.