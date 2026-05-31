New exhibition captures changing beauty of Welsh landscape

A new exhibition will explore the changing landscapes of Wales through paintings inspired by rivers, mountains and shifting light.

The Nick Pritchard Solo Exhibition at Cardiff’s Albany Gallery showcases the artist’s “deep, personal connection to the landscape, and invites the viewer to experience the power, beauty, and quiet transformation of nature in a constant state of change.”

Evocative, vivid, and visceral, Pritchard captures the ever-changing rhythms of the Welsh landscape, including mountain peaks, the flow of rivers, fields, trees, and the sweep of the sea.

“There is definitely something about the dramatic and often rugged landscape, with its mountains and coastlines that speaks to me,” Nick said.

“I hope that through my work, people can feel that sense of place and history. I hope that my work reflects universal emotions and human experiences of the landscape that anyone can relate to regardless of their background or location”.

Taking on the majesty of the natural world, it is no surprise that themes of time and place run throughout his work, with water and its movement remaining central elements.

Local rivers, canals and brooks run close to where he lives, and Nick is drawn to the flow of the water, the play of light and reflection across its surface, and the challenge of conveying such transient qualities into paint.

He explained: “My work is a reflection of the landscapes of Wales as I see it. While it is a direct representation, I aim to capture the essence of the landscape, the mood, and the feeling of being within it.

“It’s not just about capturing what is seen… I also want to somehow convey what is felt, both within the environment and within myself”.

He finds inspiration in Constable’s cloudscapes, Turner’s dramatic skies and Monet’s studies of light, both of whom “were interested in capturing the effects of light and atmosphere on landscapes, particularly the way weather and time of day transformed scenes.”

“Their ability to capture those fleeting moments of changing light in such a dynamic way has always resonated with me,” Nick added.

The artist continued: “John Singer Sargent’s landscapes, particularly his scenes of water (are) effortless in the way he seems to capture the subtle nuances of light on water and his handling of reflections has helped me to appreciate its fluidity and movement.

“Some of Paul Feiler’s early landscape work, who himself was influenced by Cézanne, I find very interesting. His combination of abstraction and landscape challenges realistic depiction and has encouraged me to look further than representation and explore more interpretative ways of depicting the landscape.

“David Bomberg’s painting Sunset, the Bay, North Devon is a painting I admire for its energy and movement and it shows what can be conveyed through simple bold brushstrokes.”

Nick Pritchard’s solo exhibition at the Albany Gallery is dedicated to his late father, Ken Pritchard, and will run at the gallery from 29 May – 27 June.

For more information, visit the gallery’s site here.