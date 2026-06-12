New exhibitions showcasing local history planned for Welsh museums

Nation.Cymru staff

A new interactive touring exhibition is set to be introduced to across three Welsh museums to bring local history to life.

With support from the Welsh Government’s Priorities for Culture Fund, Neath Port Talbot Council has appointed Wales-based designers Made Roughley Ltd. to work with Neath museums to produce an interactive touring exhibition.

The event will be open to the public at three locations around the Neath area between July and October this year, starting at Neath Civic Centre on 10 July before moving to Aberdulais Falls for the month of August.

The exhibition will then be housed at the new Visitor Centre at Gnoll Country Park until the end of September.

‘Flowing through Time: People, Place & Change’ showcases stories, artefacts and digital experiences of Neath’s history from the source of the River Neath at Pontneddfechan to its mouth at Briton Ferry.

It will be exploring themes and stories which highlight the town’s evolution across the ages, from prehistoric discoveries through to its impressive and influential industrial heritage.

Through the project, visitors will be able to access and experience objects from the Neath Museum collection, some of which haven’t been displayed for decades.

There will also be educational panels and augmented reality to further help bring Neath’s history to life.

The exhibition’s digital content will be made available as an online resource and will be added to the borough’s collection for future use by the council and the community.

The project supports the ambitions of the Neath Port Talbot Culture Strategy, which sets a shared vision for culture, heritage, arts and sport to improve wellbeing, strengthen identity and support economic growth.

It also includes a partnership with St Giles Trust through their Heritage Lottery funded Aberdulais Community Heritage Hub project, providing new routes into heritage through community engagement for people facing adversity including poverty, crime and discrimination.

Cllr Cen Phillips, Cabinet Member for Nature, Tourism and Wellbeing, said: “This exhibition will be a fantastic opportunity to showcase the incredible history of Neath, from its ancient roots to its industrial strength. It’s another way we are encouraging people into the town, celebrating our identity, and strengthening Neath as a cultural destination.

“It also supports the ambitions set out in our Culture Strategy and our commitment to ensuring that Neath’s heritage can be enjoyed by current and future generations.”

You can find more information on these council projects here.