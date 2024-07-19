New facilities and parking solution proposed for ‘Waterfall Country’
Lewis Smith Local Democracy Reporter
Early stage proposals for one of Wales’ most popular tourist destinations have continued this month with a period of “pre-application consultation” now taking place, including proposals for a permanent parking solution.
The proposals which could see a multi-million pound investment for new facilities and infrastructure at so-called ‘Waterfall Country’ near Pontneddfechan are being looked at in order to “ease visitor pressures in the area”.
They could eventually see a number of new developments based in the village with a scheme supported by a successful funding application to the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund.
Infrastructure
If approved by Neath Port Talbot Council’s planning department they would include a new retail shop with welfare facilities and tourist accommodation, along with associated infrastructure works.
They would also include a permanent parking solution for the area, which has been known to have issues with traffic in the past, with lines of cars often seen dominating the local roads during the busy summer months.
The area referred to by some as Waterfall Country in Neath Port Talbot is one of the most popular tourist attractions in the borough, known for its stunning waterfalls, scenery and countryside, which draw in about 160,000 visitors each year for walking, hiking, climbing and canoeing.
The latest stages of the plans will now come as Asbri Planning Ltd have begun a pre-application consultation, required before a full planning application can be submitted. It follows a seperate consultation carried out by the local authority which ended in 2023.
A report read: “Asbri Planning Ltd has been commissioned by the head of property and regeneration for Neath Port Talbot County Borough Council to undertake pre-application consultation in respect of the full planning application for proposed development of Waterfall Country Pontneddfechan Visitor Infrastructure Scheme to include retail shop, welfare facilities, tourist accommodation, ancillary plant room, car parking facilities with associated infrastructure works.”
It added that anyone who would like to make representations regarding the proposed development must do so by August 8, 2024 via the Asbri Planning Ltd website.
Please call it by it’s proper name. YSTRADFELLTE. Used to frequent and it was a peaceful place you could walk around all day and hardly meet a soul. Now inundated with scores of insatagrammers at risk of drowning.
Couldn’t agree more hence why we put so-called in. Very grating name and surprised more don’t complain. Is it all Ystradfellte though? Pontneddfechan area too.
Always thought it was mostly in Powys unless certain wards have been moved over to NPT. It’s a fair old stretch of land following the Hepste rivers which rise above Ystradfellte in the wetlands to the N.W of the A4059. It’s a beautiful upland drainage area before dropping into those narrow gorges towards the confluence with Afon Nedd. A real treasure and must be protected from the stampeding herds of modern day wallies!
Again, couldn’t agree more. Very busy most days now – oh to not have been discovered by the Insta crowd a few years back. Same for so many other spots once visited for solace, but luckily lots of places off the beaten path that people only going there for a pic won’t bother with.
Two articles about new tourist venue car parks…
Has there been a paradigm shift in Welsh Gov thinking !