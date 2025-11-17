New facilities at one of the largest independent organic poultry producers in Wales approved

Bruce Sinclair – Local democracy reporter

Plans by one of the largest independent organic poultry producers in Wales to extend their facilities have been given the go-ahead by the national park.

In an application to Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, Walwyn’s Castle-based Capestone Organic Poultry Ltd, through agent Harries Planning and Design Management,sought permission for a new storage shed on site.

A supporting statement said: “Capestone Organic Poultry Ltd is an established farming enterprise (established over 20 years ago) and has grown into a large independent poultry producer, processing between 40 and 50,000 chickens a week.

“A large range of activities associated with the rearing and killing of poultry (chickens and turkeys), the preparation of various products and subsequent dispatch of products occurs within Capestone Farm.

“Capestone Organics has also expanded into the processing of organic beef, lamb, pork, and salmon. The complex comprises a mixture of conventional portal frame sheds and stone buildings throughout the complex, which have been expanded and altered over the years as the business has grown.”

It added: “The proposed storage shed is to be located adjacent to the existing loading bay located to the north of the complex. The proposed shed will be a conventional portal framed structure, with insulated box profile sheet elevations to match existing buildings on site.

“The existing access to the site is to be retained, and there will be no increase in capacity of workers on site. The proposed shed will allow better access to storage, will help to facilitate daily operations and will help the business run more efficiently.”

An officer report recommending approval said Capestone Organic Poultry Ltd is one of the largest independent organic poultry producers in Wales; the proposed building measuring approximately 30 metres in length, 15 metres in width, and six metres to the ridge, providing a total floor area of approximately 450 square metres.

It added: “The proposed storage shed at Capeston Farm is considered an appropriate development within the established farm complex. It respects the landscape character [of St Bride’s Bay], preserves nearby heritage assets, and safeguards residential amenity.”

The application was conditionally approved by park officers.