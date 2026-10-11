New factory set to create 20 jobs despite retrospective planning concerns

Nicholas Thomas, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans for a new pallet factory in south Wales which could create 20 jobs have been unanimously approved by councillors, despite concerns that much of the site had already been developed before planning permission was granted.

ASR Projects Ltd is behind the new venture at a site off West Way Road, at Alexandra Docks, which has largely been completed since the planning application was submitted.

Case officer Grant Hawkins said the fully operational site will specialise in the manufacturing, repair and respraying of wooden pallets, which will also be stored there.

He added the industrial nature of the docks meant there were no concerns about the visual impact of the site on nearby residents.

The site was previously used as a storage area and lorry park, but that use ended in early 2025.

In a report supporting the application, Asbri Planning said the site was within an existing area allocated for employment uses, and had good links to the road network.

The plans were referred to Newport City Council’s planning committee because of its size, but the application did not draw any objections during a recent public consultation period.

Members of the committee voted unanimously to approve the application, despite some concerns about the retrospective nature of the planning permission.

“What happens if we turn around and say no?” asked Cllr Jason Jordan.

“That’s a risk that the applicant takes,” replied Mr Hawkins. “It is a risk, it’s not something we encourage for that reason, because we wouldn’t want people to find themselves in a position where they’ve done something and they have to retrospectively try and make changes to make it acceptable – or remove it entirely.”

However, Mr Hawkins said the planning process “isn’t meant to be punitive” and retrospective applications had to be assessed on their merits.

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