New figures show the scale of fox hunting and the havoc being inflicted on rural communities in Wales

A new set of figures showing the scale of suspected illegal fox hunting and the havoc being inflicted on rural communities in Wales by fox hunts has been released today by national animal welfare charity the League Against Cruel Sports.

A total of 102 incidents – consisting of 21 reports relating to suspected illegal hunting, including 16 reports of foxes being chased and 81 reports of hunt havoc – were recorded in the League’s end of season fox hunting report.

Emma Judd, head of campaigns at the League Against Cruel Sports, said: “These figures underline why the UK government is pushing ahead with a consultation to ban trail hunting later this year, something we are urging them to publish without delay.

“But, more than that, the Hunting Act also needs to be strengthened by removing its loopholes, which are exploited by hunts to avoid prosecution for illegal hunting, and for custodial sentences to be introduced for those who persist in breaking the law.”

Smokescreen

The figures reveal that the Flint and Denbigh Hunt, followed by the Sir Watkins Williams-Wynn Hunt (also known as the Wynnstay Hunt) and Sennybridge Farmers Hunt were the three worst offending hunts in Wales.

The figures cover the cub hunting season, which began in August, and then the main fox hunting season, from November 2024 to the end of March 2025.

The havoc caused by hunts includes anti-social behaviour and activities inconsistent with trail hunting, the discredited excuse used by hunts since the fox hunting ban in which they claim to claim to follow pre-laid trails.

These activities included hounds running loose on a busy road where no trail would have been laid, threatening and irresponsible behaviour, trespass, and causing harm or distress to other animals, such as family pets.

Trail hunting has been described by Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Matt Longman, the national lead on fox hunting crime, as a “smokescreen for illegal fox hunting”. He has also described illegal hunting as “prolific”.

Crimewatch service

The figures are compiled from the charity’s confidential Animal Crimewatch service and hunt monitors’ reports by the League’s intelligence team, which is staffed by former police officers and civilian analysts.

Across both England and Wales there were nearly 1,600 incidents – consisting of 474 reports relating to suspected illegal hunting, which include 397 reports of foxes being chased, and 1,117 reports of hunt havoc.

Emma added: “These figures show the fox hunts have an appalling disregard for the law and are chasing and killing foxes across Wales as they did before the ban and inflicting misery on rural communities.

“The time for change is now. New stronger fox hunting laws are needed to consign this barbaric activity to the history books.”

Members of the public can contact the League’s Animal Crimewatch service on 0300 444 1234, email [email protected] or WhatsApp at 0755 278 8247.

