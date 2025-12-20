New film highlights town’s history and resilience after flooding

Amelia Jones

A new short film has been released highlighting a Welsh community’s history and recent challenges with widespread flooding.

Produced by Haberdashers’ Monmouth School, the film documents the town’s heritage, landscapes, and community life at the close of the Michaelmas term.

The project focuses on the town’s historic streets and landmarks, including its connections to Henry V and aviation pioneer Charles Rolls.

Aerial footage and views along the River Wye capture both natural surroundings and built environments, providing a detailed visual record of the area for students, families, and the wider public.

Television presenter and parent Jules Hudson provides the narration, lending his voice to guide viewers through the town’s story.

The school said the film was created to provide an accurate portrayal of the environment in which students live and study, highlighting both the town’s heritage and everyday life. It shows the character of the community, its historic landmarks, and the contemporary experiences of residents.

The release comes shortly after significant flooding affected parts of the town. While the film was completed before the incident, the flood caused disruption to local households, businesses, and services.

Many shops and services have since reopened, and community activities are gradually resuming, though some areas continue to recover.

Watch the film here:

The school is sharing the film with students, families, and the wider public as the term comes to an end, offering a visual record of life in the town, showing its landscapes, history, and community spirit, and providing a perspective on how education, heritage, and everyday life intersect in the area.