New firm ‘has no connection’ with Reform MS’s former business

Martin Shipton

The new owner of a shop previously occupied by a Reform UK Senedd Member’s carpet business has sought to dispel rumours that he is responsible for warranties issued by the politician’s firm, which has now ceased training.

It has also become clear that unlike a claim made by an official Reform source that Iain McIntosh had “sold” his business to the new occupants, the new firm is a wholly separate entity.

Nation.Cymru has previously reported how Mr McIntosh had run the carpet shop with his wife Dawn for more than 30 years. We described the business as “struggling”.

Mr McIntosh is a former Tory member of Powys County Council who defected to Reform and was elected as one of six MSs to represent the new constituency of Brycheiniog Tawe Nedd.

Reflecting on the decision to close the business, the McIntoshes told the Brecon and Radnor Express: “After more than three decades, we have made the very difficult decision to close Young’s of Brecon for Iain to be able to fully commit to his new Senedd Member role.

“When we first opened our doors in April 1994, we could never have imagined the support and loyalty we would receive from customers over the years. We have had the privilege of serving several generations of local families, along with businesses and organisations across South Wales, and we are incredibly grateful to every single person who chose to support us.

“Running a small independent business has never been easy, particularly in recent years, but we always tried to offer honest advice, reliable service, competitive pricing and a personal touch that only a local family business can provide.”

The couple confirmed that one of Young’s of Brecon’s experienced floor layers, Tom Griffiths, would continue operating a carpet and flooring business from the same premises.

The accounts of Young’s of Brecon Ltd filed at Companies House show that the firm’s net assets declined from £4,096 in 2021, to £1,962 in 2022, to £138 in 2023, to minus £29,013 in 2024 and minus £52,723 in 2025.

A note to the 2025 accounts states: “At the balance sheet date the company had net current liabilities of £54,617 (2024 – £31,031) and total net liabilities of £52,723 (20 24-£29,013). However, creditors include loans from the directors of £31,218 (2024 £9,551). In addition the directors are aware of the turnover and margins that the company needs to achieve in order to keep the company in profit and they believe these targets can be met. The directors review realistic objectives at regular intervals, based on this periodic review, the company’s plans and the continued support of the directors, they consider it appropriate to prepare the financial statements on the going concern basis.”

We asked Mr McIntosh to comment on the state of the company but he did not respond.

‘Sold on’

A Reform source told us: “Iain McIntosh has sold on the business with no debt and is now solely focussed on standing up for his constituents in Brycheiniog Tawe Nedd.”

But a Facebook post written by Mr Griffiths states: “It has recently come to our attention that we have been mentioned in Facebook posts regarding political matters and the previous occupants of the premises that we now occupy.

“The Flooring Co. is an independent business that has no affiliation with any political party, the previous occupants and Young’s of Brecon Ltd whatsoever.

“We have also been made aware of rumours going around that we will be honouring all warranties with Young’s of Brecon Ltd.

“As we are a new business with no ties to the previous tenants, unfortunately this is not the case for anyone who has had any work done by Young’s of Brecon Ltd.”

‘Chasing money’

A reader also drew our attention to a Facebook exchange involving two people called Robert Jacob and Charlie Charles:

In an initial post concerning Young and Co, Robert Jacob stated: “Next door neighbour chasing money and a work colleague had to send numerous threatening emails. Cleared a floor ready for laying carpets and then on the day got a call saying they weren’t coming.

Charlie Charles responded: “Young’s or this company?”

Robert Jacob stated: “Young’s for both, not the new company TBF [to be fair] to them. Surely they will refund customers who paid them for jobs they’re not doing but you’d think they’d just refund the money quickly and contact them immediately to say they weren’t doing jobs they’d lined up.”

We contacted Mr McIntosh stating that we would be interested in his reaction to these posts, adding that contrary to the earlier message from Reform, it appeared that he did not “sell” his business, but closed it down. He did not own the premises and it was not taken over as a going concern – a scenario that would have triggered a payment for goodwill.

We asked Mr McIntosh to confirm our reading of the situation and to tell us when he intended to wind up Young’s of Brecon Ltd.

We have not received a response.

Football hooligan

Following our earlier article on the matter, Matthew McKinnon, a senior Reform official and former football hooligan understood to have recommended Mr McIntosh for his number two ranking in the party’s Brycheiniog Tawe Nedd candidates’ list, posted to X a comment criticising Nation.Cymru and asserting that Mr McIntosh had created jobs in the area for decades.

In fact Young’s of Brecon’s annual accounts state that the company had just one employee.