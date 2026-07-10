New fishing pontoon aims to secure future of commercial fleet

Nation.Cymru staff

Commercial fishermen are set to benefit from new harbour facilities after the completion of a Welsh Government-backed project designed to improve safety and support the long-term future of the industry.

A new £62,595 commercial fishing pontoon has been installed at Pwllheli Harbour by Cyngor Gwynedd, replacing ageing pontoons that had originally been repurposed from elsewhere and were never intended for commercial fishing use.

The council said the new pontoon had been designed specifically for the needs of the town’s commercial fishing fleet, providing safer and more efficient infrastructure for day-to-day operations.

The project was funded through a Welsh Government scheme aimed at strengthening Wales’ marine, fisheries and aquaculture sectors by supporting sustainable growth and improving resilience.

Council cabinet member for economy and community Cllr R. Medwyn Hughes said the investment would help safeguard an industry that remained an important part of the local economy.

He said: “The fishing industry remains an important part of our coastal economy and heritage. We are pleased to have secured funding to deliver this much-needed improvement for commercial fishermen in Pwllheli.

“This new pontoon provides modern infrastructure that will help local businesses operate more safely and efficiently, demonstrating our commitment to supporting the future of the harbour and the livelihoods it sustains.”

Pwllheli Marina and Harbour manager Sarah Hattle said the new facility would help secure the future of the area’s commercial fishing industry.

She said: “This pontoon has secured the future for commercial fishermen and the maritime community here in the Pwllheli area.”

The council said the installation work had been planned to minimise disruption to harbour users and that the pontoon was now fully operational.