New five-year regeneration blueprint approved for city communities

Nation.Cymru staff

Three neighbourhoods in Cardiff are set to be first in line for major regeneration projects under a new five-year strategy approved by councillors.

The plan, adopted by Cardiff Council, will guide how investment and placemaking schemes are prioritised across the city until 2030, with Adamsdown and Splott, Butetown and Cardiff Bay, and Plasnewydd identified as priority areas.

The Regeneration Strategy 2025-2030 aims to bring together a range of council policies and programmes under a single framework focused on supporting neighbourhoods, strengthening district and local centres, and improving quality of life for residents.

Council leaders say the strategy will help ensure future investment is targeted fairly while also strengthening efforts to attract funding and support from external organisations.

The plan follows a public consultation that ran between December 2025 and February this year, attracting 780 responses from residents, businesses, community groups and partner organisations.

The council also carried out targeted engagement with young people, equality groups, charities and voluntary organisations.

As a result of the feedback received, a number of changes have been made to the final version of the strategy.

These include a stronger emphasis on accessibility and inclusive design, clearer guidance on creating safer public spaces, and a greater focus on protecting local heritage, culture and community identity.

The revised document also seeks to address concerns raised about trust and engagement by setting out a more transparent approach to community involvement and co-design.

Council leaders said this would make it clearer how public feedback is used and how local communities can continue to influence regeneration projects as they are developed.

Cabinet Member for Housing and Communities, Cllr Lee Bridgeman, said the final strategy had been strengthened by the consultation process.

He said: “We’ve listened carefully to the feedback residents, communities and stakeholders shared during the consultation, and the strategy has been revised as a result.

“The amended version is clearer, more accessible and puts a stronger emphasis on inclusive design, safety and community involvement.

“This is about setting out a fair and transparent framework for regeneration that reflects what people have told us matters most, while helping guide future investment across the city.”

The strategy has a strong focus on directing regeneration funding towards areas where it can make the greatest difference, using data on deprivation, environmental challenges and community resilience to help identify priorities.

It will now provide the framework for a series of more detailed neighbourhood placemaking plans.