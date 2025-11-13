New five-year vision to transform nursing and midwifery care in Wales revealed

A new five-year strategic vision outlining how nursing and midwifery professionals will lead the next phase of healthcare transformation in Wales has been unveiled by the Chief Nursing Officer (CNO) for Wales, Sue Tranka.

The plan, launched at the CNO’s annual conference in Cardiff, sets out a future where patients across Wales benefit from more compassionate, person-centred care delivered by a highly skilled, empowered workforce.

Developed following extensive engagement with thousands of frontline nurses, midwives, and patients, the vision describes how these professions will lead innovation, strengthen leadership, and embed research and evidence into everyday practice.

Ms Tranka said the new vision, shaped by workshops, interviews, and digital surveys, reflects the shared ambition of the nursing and midwifery community.

“Shaped by the voices of nurses, midwives and patients, my vision sets out how the professions will lead, innovate and strive for excellence at every level of the health and care system,” she said.

“My aim is to unite the professions, inspire change, and build a future where care is exceptional, communities thrive, and both people and the planet flourish.

“Together, we will co-create a future where care is consistently outstanding, communities flourish, and Wales is globally recognised for nursing and midwifery leadership and impact.”

The strategy focuses on six key themes, including building a valued and empowered workforce, strengthening leadership at every level, ensuring education and career pathways meet future needs, and promoting sustainability and innovation across health and care services.

Awards

The launch event also recognised the outstanding contributions of Welsh nurses and midwives through the CNO Excellence Awards, which honour those who go above and beyond to provide exceptional care and leadership.

This year’s recipients included Ann Yates, a Cardiff-based bladder and bowel nurse specialist; Linda Edmunds, a cardiac care specialist from Aneurin Bevan University Health Board; Marianne Jenkins, an emergency care specialist in Cardiff; Hannah Russon, a nurse leader instrumental in establishing the Velindre School of Oncology; and Angharad Hanbury, lead nurse in Radiology at Hywel Dda Health Board.

The CNO said their dedication embodied “the compassion, innovation and professionalism that define the nursing and midwifery professions in Wales.”

The new vision will guide nursing and midwifery development until 2030, shaping a workforce at the heart of improving patient care and community wellbeing across Wales.