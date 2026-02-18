New fixed-price vintage store opens in city centre

Amelia Jones

A new vintage store has opened in Cardiff, offering all items at a flat price of £10.

The store, named Honey, began trading over the weekend on Baker’s Row just off the Morgan and Royal Arcade in Cardiff.

The shop specialises in second-hand and vintage clothing, with a focus on branded streetwear and sportswear. Items seen in store include pieces from brands such as Nike, Ralph Lauren, Lacoste and North Face.

Unlike traditional retailers, Honey uses a fixed pricing model, with every item in the shop sold for £10 regardless of brand or condition.

Early visitors have reported a wide range of stock, including jackets, knitwear, hats and t-shirts, with some higher-value items also available at the same price point.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dje (@dylanjevanss)

While the condition of pieces can vary, the low price point is expected to attract bargain hunters.

The business is understood to operate a fast-turnover model, aiming to sell stock quickly and regularly introduce new items.

This approach is designed to encourage repeat visits, with shoppers unlikely to see the same things in store for long.

The opening comes amid continued demand for affordable second-hand fashion, particularly among young shoppers.

Honey’s launch has already attracted attention on social media, with videos of the store circulating online and highlighting the £10 flat pricing.

Content creator Dylan Evans shared a video of his visit on social media.

In the clip, he reacts to the £10 concept, saying: “Everything’s £10…I’m going to buy the whole shop, man.”

His video, which shows the selection of items available including a Ralph Lauren top, a Nike track jacket and a Lacoste jumper.

You can find out more about the shop on its social media page.