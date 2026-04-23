New footplate train experiences launched after high demand

A heritage railway in Wales is launching a new series of footplate experiences following strong demand from visitors.

Llangollen and Corwen Railway’s Footplate Pass experiences will allow participants to travel on the footplate itself, alongside the team, for a full line journey between Llangollen and Corwen.

Along the way, passengers will pass landmarks such as Berwyn Tunnel, Horseshoe Falls, and Llantysilio Hall, as the railway hugs the banks of the River Dee for much of the journey.

The Footplate Pass experiences will be held on both steam and diesel locomotives, and are now integrated into the regular timetable, following their success at the railway’s Branch Line gala.

Feedback from those who took part during the gala was “overwhelmingly positive”, with organisers describing the response as “incredible” and confirming they have been inundated with requests to bring the experience back.

Matthew Carty, Head of the Railway’s Footplate Department said: “This is a truly exhilarating way to experience the railway – right at the heart of the action.

“Being up on the footplate alongside the team, you’re completely immersed in the sights, sounds and sheer power of the locomotive as it works along the line. You feel the heat, hear every beat of the engine and see the railway from a perspective very few people ever get to enjoy.

“The feedback from our Branch Line Gala footplate pass holders was incredible – we’ve been inundated with requests to bring this experience back.

“We’re absolutely delighted to now offer it as part of our regular timetable, giving more people the chance to experience the railway in such a unique and unforgettable way while taking in some of the most stunning scenery in the country.”

Each Footplate Pass will include a signal box tour and guidance from experienced railway volunteers, as well as the full return ticket. :

The first opportunity for visitors to take part will be on Sunday 3 May. Tickets, priced at £130, are now available for the Steam Footplate Pass and the Diesel Footplate Pass. Proceeds from ticket sales will be reinvested into the railway’s Footplate Department.

Passengers must complete a medical questionnaire in advance to ensure suitability for the experience.