New four-star hotel plans in Cardiff city centre approved

Planning permission has been granted for the construction of a new four-star hotel in the heart of Cardiff.

The council has granted permission to J. B. S. L. Holdings Ltd for the remodelling and change of use of part of the existing building at 125-139 Queen Street in Cardiff.

The plans relate to part of the large building opposite the Capitol Centre at the end of Queen Street where Newport Road becomes Dumfries Place.

Plans also include a new three-storey extension plus a roof-top pavilion containing a fine dining restaurant and sky-bar.

According to the application the development aims to provide 158 high-quality four-star rooms for visitors to Cardiff while “enhancing the streetscape and contributing positively to the local economy”.

The sky bar and fine dining restaurant are envisioned as “flexible multi-functional spaces that can accommodate various dining and social experiences and be used by hotel guests and visitors alike”.

Its internal design maximises views of the urban context with “carefully positioned” seating areas that “offer panoramic perspectives of the surrounding cityscape”.

This ensures that “every guest experience is enhanced by the exceptional visual connectivity and spatial quality of the top floor”.

The hotel’s design is inspired by the “historic architecture of Cardiff and the existing buildings’ art deco inspiration “ but with a “modern and contemporary twist”.

The hotel will also offer a range of facilities and services including a lobby, reception area, access to the sky bar and restaurant and fitness centre.

This ensures “guests have access to everything they need for a pleasant and enjoyable stay”.

Paul Treacy Architects have been hired to design the new hotel. Previously they have designed luxury hotels in Chelsea, Fitzrovia, Bristol, Battersea, and Chester.

Sustainability is a “core” aspect of the development incorporating features such as green roofs, solar panels, and “energy-efficient building systems to minimise environmental impact and promote overall energy efficiency”.

“Innovative” approaches to waste management and water usage will also further enhance the project’s sustainability credentials.

Access to the hotel and sky bar will primarily be from Queen Street to ensure “pedestrian traffic flows seamlessly”.

Service access will be from a rear lane allowing for “efficient operations” while minimising disruption to the street and hotel guests.

The design is car-free to ensure “pedestrian-friendly” access through existing routes on Queen Street and Dumfries Place.

The application reads: “The proposed hotel development represents a significant opportunity to contribute positively to the built environment of Cardiff while meeting the growing demand for hotel accommodation in the area”.