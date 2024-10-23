New fund launched to support Tata Steel and supply chain workers in Wales

Workers in Wales who have been made redundant from Tata Steel or a business within the company’s supply chain and other associated contractors can now access funding to help them re-skill and regain employment.

The ‘Employment & Skills Flexible Fund’ is part of a £13.5m UK Government funded programme coordinated by the Tata Steel Transition Board to support people and businesses affected by Tata Steel UK’s transformation programme.

The fund, which is open to affected workers and individuals employed in the supply chain anywhere in Wales, aims to maximise their chances of finding appropriate employment through training, upskilling and providing other practical support.

Purpose

The grants for individuals can be used for a wide range of purposes including training costs, exam fees, work related certificates and licences, tools and equipment or public liability insurance for self-employment with other support considered on an individual basis.

Grants will vary depending on the needs of the individuals and type of support needed. Grants will be awarded where they lead to a guaranteed new job (capped at £1,000) or skills development, qualifications, professional certificates and licences which will lead to a meaningful new career for the individual (capped at £10,000).

Funding for more specialist qualifications, certificates, licences that lead to jobs will be considered on a case-by-case basis (capped at £20,000).

The programme runs alongside Tata Steel UK’s own £20m outplacement programme to support employees who are being made redundant.

In Neath Port Talbot, which is projected to see the most significant direct and indirect job losses, funding has also increased capacity in the council’s NPT Employability service to meet the surge in demand.

Support

One of the first people to benefit from this support was Gareth Ness, who worked in the BOS (Basic Oxygen Steelmaking) Plant at Tata Steel’s Port Talbot works. Gareth, who started at Tata in 2008, contacted the service in early September 2024 and was assigned a mentor to discuss his career aspirations and the support available.

Having spoken with several recruiting employers at a local jobs fair he has since been offered a trial placement at a software and data analytics company who were interested in his skillset as a team supervisor.

Speaking on the support he received, Gareth said: “This a really tough time for so many people but there is help available, so I’d say to anyone facing redundancy – get in touch with the support on offer. The team were very welcoming and supportive, so there is no need for anyone to face this alone.”

“I was glad to realise that there are opportunities out there which you can go for and there is funding which can help at such a stressful time”.

The funding is administered by Neath Port Talbot Council but available to affected workers anywhere in Wales via their local authority employability service.

Council Leader Cllr Steve Hunt said: “Port Talbot is the focal point for the majority of job losses, but the scale of Tata Steel’s operations means that the knock-on effects of their restructuring are being felt very widely. The council is playing a central role in supporting not only our local communities but also extending that support to whoever needs it, wherever they are in Wales”.

“I would urge any affected workers within Wales, particularly those working for companies within Tata’s supply chain to contact their local authority support services.”

Welsh Government Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, said: “We know that many workers connected with Tata Steel are facing an uncertain time about what the future holds, and we’ve made clear that, working alongside UK Government and delivery partners, we will provide the best support possible for as long as it takes.

“This Fund forms part of that support, offering advice on new opportunities, training and upskilling, alongside other practical help.”

Partnership

Welsh Secretary Jo Stevens said: “I’m delighted that the funding I announced for businesses and individuals affected by the changes at Port Talbot is already making a difference on the ground.

“Helping people like Gareth find new jobs is a perfect example of the practical support we are providing to make sure no one is left behind. I encourage businesses and workers who need support to come forward and access this UK Government funding.”

She added: “I am very grateful for the hard work done by Neath Port Talbot Council to deliver. Working in continued partnership with Welsh Government, the Council and trade unions, we will back businesses and workers in our steel communities, whatever happens.”

Port Talbot-based workers can access face-to-face support via the two NPT Employability drop-in centres in the town or at the newly opened support centre in Aberafan Shopping Centre, run by the Community union in conjunction with Welsh Government.

An online resource with a range of support for anyone affected is available at www.npt.gov.uk/TataTransition hosted by Neath Port Talbot Council on behalf of the Tata Transition Board. This includes links to the employability services of all 22 local authorities in Wales.

