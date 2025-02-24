New funding boosts in fight to protect under-threat native water vole

A project working to protect the native water vole population by eradicating the invasive American mink, has secured an investment worth almost £250k from The Heritage Lottery Fund.

Menter Môn, a social enterprise which works across north Wales to deliver a range of regeneration, environmental and cultural initiatives, has worked to protect the water vole on Ynys Môn for over 20 years and will use the support to expand its Afonydd Menai project

The island is one of the few remaining strongholds of the species in Britain. Unlike other areas where it has been wiped out and reintroduced through captive breeding, Ynys Môn has retained its natural population.

Trapping

However, the threat posed by the mink remains. This new funding will support a major expansion of trapping efforts to secure long-term survival for these vulnerable mammals.

Menter Môn is working closely with Eryri National Park to establish a coordinated trapping strategy covering up to 17% of Wales.

The newly formed North Wales Mink Forum will also bring together conservation groups, improving communication and strategic action.

A comprehensive trapping map is also being created to highlight gaps and improve coordination.

‘Game-changer’

Laura Hough, the Project Officer of Afonydd Menai at Menter Môn, said: “This investment is a game-changer for this project and our conservation work. We are delighted and very grateful to the Heritage Lottery Fund for their support. It means we can expand our trapping network and work with our partners to make major strides toward eradicating the mink and protecting our native wildlife.”

She added: “To maximise our impact, we are keen to recruit volunteers and landowners to get involved with the project. Volunteers can help with monitoring and maintaining traps, while landowners can provide crucial trapping sites. I would urge anyone who wants to work with us to get in touch via the Menter Môn website. By getting more involved, we can help protect water voles, the UK’s fastest declining mammal.”

As well as the Heritage Lottery Fund, the Afonydd Menai project is funded through a combination of grants and funding, including from the Shared Prosperity Fund and Welsh Water.

