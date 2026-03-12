New future for iconic Blackwood Miners Institute

Stephen Price

Caerphilly county borough council is seeking a new operator to help secure the future of Blackwood Miners Institute.

The Grade II listed building is a landmark venue in the heart of Blackwood Town Centre, boasting a proud history as a performance and cultural hub.

Blackwood Miners’ Institute (BMI) is described on the Welsh Government’s Visit Wales website as “one of the most exciting performing arts venues in south Wales, creating and presenting the highest quality professional and community arts for a diverse range of audiences and participants.

“Each year the theatre hosts hundreds of events and participatory activities spanning drama, dance, family performances, live music, opera, literature and comedy, ensuring everybody can experience something to suit their tastes.”

But Caerphilly council had previously decided it could no longer afford to keep it open and announced plans to close it.

In March 2025, the Institute was temporarily rescued following a grant of £210,738 from the Arts Council of Wales.

Under a 14-point plan proposed by the council’s cabinet, it was decided that the institute would leave the council’s ownership and be taken over by an independent trust by July 2026.

Cllr Jamie Pritchard, current Leader of Council who was then in the deputy role, said at the time: “We are working hard to ensure we can secure a bright new future for this historic venue, without the need for high levels of public subsidy.

“This strategy not only aims to secure the financial sustainability of the venue but also focuses on creating a roadmap toward greater independence from the local authority over the next few years.

“With the 14-point plan now formally adopted, as cabinet, we are 100% focussed on working with the transition group to deliver on the objectives.”

In an update shared today (12 March), the council shared its plans to appoint an external operator to run the facility and Expressions of Interest can now be submitted.

Cllr Jamie Pritchard, Leader of Council said: “We are working hard to ensure we can secure a bright new future for this historic venue, without the need for high levels of public subsidy.

“A new operator model will allow greater opportunity to attract grant funding which the Council cannot access, so this is a positive step forward and we hope progress will be made to secure a new operator for the future.”

“We want to attract an operator with a clear vision and bold strategy for BMI and we look forward to receiving the bid,” he added.

Anyone wishing to find out more information or to submit an expression of interest visit can find out more here.