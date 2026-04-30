New gambling treatment service and 24/7 helpline goes live in Wales

A dedicated NHS phone line and treatment service providing expert support for individuals and families affected by gambling-related harm across Wales has gone live this month.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (BCUHB) is providing the new All Wales Gambling Treatment Service and 24/7 Helpline, marking a significant step forward in addressing gambling-related harm, with a strong focus on early intervention, accessibility, and integrated care.

The service has been developed to improve access to specialist treatment, ensuring people can receive the right support at the right time, regardless of where they live in Wales. It offers both immediate access through a 24/7 helpline and structured treatment through a Welsh clinical service.

Dr Faye Graver, Interim Deputy Medical Director for Mental Health and Learning Disabilities, said: “This service represents a step forward for Wales. We know that gambling-related harm can have a profound impact on individuals and families, and it is vital that support is accessible, responsive, and available when people need it most.

“By introducing a Welsh 24/7 helpline alongside a dedicated treatment service, we are ensuring that anyone affected can reach out for help at any time. While we continue to develop our digital offer, including an e-referral system and website, it was important to us that no one has to wait to access support.”

Work is already underway to introduce a dedicated website and e-referral system, which will further simplify access. In the meantime, individuals and professionals can access the service directly via telephone and email.

Access routes include:

24/7 Helpline Telephone: 0808 281 9265. The number is free to call from a landline or mobile, even when the caller has no credit left.

Referrals are welcome from any individual or professionals to the Treatment Service: Email: [email protected] Telephone: 03000 859464.

When referring via email, individuals should include their name and contact telephone number. The Treatment Service voicemail is available outside of office hours.

Organisations are being encouraged to share the new access routes widely to ensure people across Wales are aware of the support available.

Further information and updates will be released as the service continues to develop.