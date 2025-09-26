New Glamorgan drinks depot opened by Welsh rugby legend

Welsh rugby legend Jonathan Davies has officially cut the red tape on a brand-new drinks distribution depot in Glamorgan, marking a major milestone for the region’s hospitality sector and the next chapter in the partnership between LWC – the UK’s largest independent drinks wholesaler – and the former wholesale arm of Glamorgan Brewing Company.

The new site – located in Tonyrefail, Porth and spanning 42,402 Sq.ft. – replaces Glamorgan’s previous depot and represents a significant investment in South Wales. It will serve pubs, bars, restaurants, and venues across the region, offering faster service, greater product range, and new opportunities for local employment.

Yesterday afternoon (Wednesday 24 September), Jonathan Davies, known for his pride in Welsh heritage and community, formally cut the ribbon on the depot in front of colleagues, customers, and local partners, helping to mark the occasion with a sense of celebration and national pride.

“Boost for the region”

“It’s fantastic to see a business like LWC investing in south Wales and backing our hospitality industry,” said Davies. “This new depot is a real boost for the region, and I’m honoured to be part of the celebrations.”

The opening follows LWC’s acquisition of Glamorgan Brewing Company’s wholesale arm in 2024. Since then, the Glamorgan team has continued to operate with its trademark local spirit, now supported by LWC’s national infrastructure and expertise.

The move to this purpose-built site reflects a shared ambition to grow, serve more customers, and strengthen the region’s hospitality supply chain.

“This isn’t about changing what makes Glamorgan special,” said Ebrahim Mukadam, Managing Director of LWC. “It’s about backing it.

“We’re here to support the team, the customers, and the community – and this new depot gives us the space and tools to do that even better.”

Job creation

The new depot has already created over 20 new roles, with further recruitment planned as operations expand. In total, the site is expected to support close to 100 jobs locally, reinforcing LWC’s commitment to long-term growth in the region.

The depot also continues Glamorgan’s proud tradition of community involvement, including its long-standing partnership with Velindre Cancer Centre. Over the past decade, the team has raised thousands of pounds through golf days, bike rides, raffles and fundraising challenges, building a meaningful connection with the charity and the wider community.

“Glamorgan has always had a strong sense of pride and purpose,” said Richard Anstee, of LWC Glamorgan. “This new site reflects that spirit and sets us up for an exciting future.

“We’re proud to be part of the community and to support the businesses that make Welsh hospitality so special.

“We’re constantly recruiting, with current vacancies for a Telesales Manager, Brand Activation Manager, and ongoing driver recruitment, and are keen to hear from passionate people looking to grow with us.”

The opening event featured speeches, a depot tour, and a celebration of the team’s achievements, with guests from across the hospitality sector in attendance.