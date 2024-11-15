New global rugby union franchise competition in very early stage of development

A new global franchise competition that could change the rugby union landscape is in a very early stage of development, the PA news agency understands.

A league that would travel the world, akin to Formula One, is being mooted and could feature more than 200 players, with a possible launch in 2026 of men’s and women’s tournaments.

It is thought that initial funding has been provided by an American backer, but the whole project is currently in a concept stage and no further on than that.