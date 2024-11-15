Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

New global rugby union franchise competition in very early stage of development

15 Nov 2024 2 minute read
Wales fans in the stands sing their national anthem David Davies/PA Wire

A new global franchise competition that could change the rugby union landscape is in a very early stage of development, the PA news agency understands.

A league that would travel the world, akin to Formula One, is being mooted and could feature more than 200 players, with a possible launch in 2026 of men’s and women’s tournaments.

It is thought that initial funding has been provided by an American backer, but the whole project is currently in a concept stage and no further on than that.

Calendar

The PA news agency also understands that players would not have to make a choice between the proposed new competition and international rugby.A core element is that there would be no conflict with the international calendar, allowing players the opportunity to still feature at Test level, a source said.A possible 14-week season is being mooted, with players earning substantial six-figure salaries.

England full-back Freddie Steward, speaking ahead of Saturday’s clash with South Africa, revealed he had no knowledge of the competition.

“This is the first I’ve heard about it. It’s news to me. I haven’t got the brain capacity to think about it – I’ve got a Test match in two days,” Steward said.

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
J Jones
J Jones
53 minutes ago

Concept idea from someone un-named that an international player knows nothing about! Those in developing rugby nations need to develop their sport organically, building up to strong national teams with rivalries against neighbouring countries. We’ve worked on this over 3 different centuries so why should players we develop just be plundered by places where rugby will be nothing more than a novelty travelling circus. Small time sugar daddies and their stand alone clubs have failed even in countries where the sport is established, so rugby needs to get back to play more of the reason it became a world sport… Read more »

0
Reply
Jeff
Jeff
7 minutes ago

Someone is after TV rights to load a piggy bank.

0
Reply

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.