New government urged to take action to support the Welsh language

Nation.Cymru staff

Cymdeithas yr Iaith has called on the next Welsh Government to take urgent action to support the Welsh language and Welsh-speaking communities following the Senedd election result.

The language pressure group announced plans for a major rally in July aimed at pressing the incoming administration to strengthen support for Welsh speakers.

The “Troi’r Llanw dros y Gymraeg” (“Turn the Tide for the Welsh Language”) rally will take place at Y Traeth Stadium in Porthmadog on 4 July.

Over the weekend, campaigners unveiled a 10-metre banner on the outside of the stadium promoting the event.

Mirain Owen, vice-chair of Cymdeithas yr Iaith, said: “The aim of the rally is to call on the new Welsh Government to turn the tide for the Welsh language, following decades of campaigning.

“The language and Welsh-speaking communities cannot afford to wait for another parliamentary term without strong action to create homes and jobs for young Welsh people in their communities, to regulate the housing market, and to support community co-operative initiatives.

“We will also be calling for full implementation of the Welsh Education Act, and for a genuine opportunity to use Welsh in every aspect of life.

“In short, we are calling on the Government to turn the tide in favour of the Welsh language rather than leaving Welsh speakers to swim against the current.

“We ask a simple question – if we do not seize this opportunity, then when will effective action for the Welsh language come?”

The rally comes after a historic Senedd election in which Plaid Cymru emerged as the largest party for the first time.

Plaid leader Rhun ap Iorwerth is expected to become First Minister this week after his party secured 43 seats in the new Senedd.

Dafydd Iwan

Among those due to appear at the rally are veteran nationalist singer and former Plaid president Dafydd Iwan, musician Mici Plwm and campaigner Siân Howys.

Performer Cleif Harpwood is also expected to perform songs including a new track calling for a “Second Revolution”, alongside performances from Gwyneth Glyn and young bands Yr Anghysur and Y Ddelwedd.