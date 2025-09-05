New Green Party leader slams Reform’s ‘colonial mindset’ towards Wales

New Green Party leader Zack Polanski has accused Reform UK leader Nigel Farage of betraying a “colonial mindset” towards Wales.

Speaking ahead of his visit to Cardiff this weekend, Mr Polanski, who secured a landslide victory in the party’s leadership election which concluded on Wednesday, says he wants to “reclaim” populism after the win.

Stepping stones

He said: “Reform are treating Wales as nothing more than stepping stone to Downing Street. They’ve even refused to name a Welsh leader, such is their contempt for this country.

“Voters literally have no idea who their pick for First Minister would be for next year’s crucial Senedd elections.

“The Green Party has a clear leader in Wales – Anthony Slaughter, popular, committed and determined to deliver real hope and real change. I’m proud to be coming to Wales to stand beside him and support him.

“The Reform UK leader makes up nonsense. He even claimed he would be reopening coal mines when the future for communities and jobs in Wales is the move toward sustainable, renewable energy.

“Farage said Reform would re-open the blast furnace at Port Talbot, something workers know is physically impossible.

“It is an insult to the people of Wales to offer false hopes and lies. Wales, for Reform, is just a place to mop up salaries for his politicians on the way to Downing Street.

“Where they offer division, Greens offer actual solutions to people’s concerns. Greens in the Senedd will bring in rent controls, bring water into public ownership and bring down people’s bills.”

Action day

Mr Polanski is in Cardiff on Saturday (6th September) as part of an action day for the 2026 Senedd election.

At the event, Wales Green Party will also be announcing their 2nd ranked candidate for the target constituency of Caerdydd Penarth, behind Anthony Slaughter.