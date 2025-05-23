New Greggs bakery opens despite opposition

Twm Owen Local Democracy Reporter

A new Greggs bakery which health chiefs tried to stop over objections to “unhealthy food” has opened today.

The popular chain, that describes itself as “the UK’s leading bakery food-on-the-go retailer” revealed plans to move into a vacant shop next to its existing store on George Street in the centre of Pontypool late last year.

It confirmed the store has opened on Friday, May 23.

Gwent’s Aneurin Bevan University Health Board attempted to thwart the expansion by objecting to the firm’s application to change the use class of the building at 13 to 15 George Street which is thought was last occupied by Superdrug.