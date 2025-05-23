New Greggs bakery opens despite opposition
Twm Owen Local Democracy Reporter
A new Greggs bakery which health chiefs tried to stop over objections to “unhealthy food” has opened today.
The popular chain, that describes itself as “the UK’s leading bakery food-on-the-go retailer” revealed plans to move into a vacant shop next to its existing store on George Street in the centre of Pontypool late last year.
It confirmed the store has opened on Friday, May 23.
Gwent’s Aneurin Bevan University Health Board attempted to thwart the expansion by objecting to the firm’s application to change the use class of the building at 13 to 15 George Street which is thought was last occupied by Superdrug.
Objections
The objections were however ruled out by Torfaen Borough Council’s planning department which said relocation of the store wouldn’t mean there are too many food and drink outlets and neither would its selection of savoury goods such as the Steak Bake and sweat treats harm the “vitality” of the town centre.
Planning officer Tom Braithwaite said the type of goods sold couldn’t determine the application as it was for mixed retail and food and drink uses so could be operated by any business in those use classes. His report stated: “The nature of the occupier and the goods that they sell in this instance cannot prejudice the favourable determination of this application, and on balance does not warrant refusal of the scheme presented.”
The Greggs experience
The health board also said the shop would be close to schools but Mr Braithwaite said there is limited power to address concern about fast food outlets being close to schools.
The new larger store in George Street, that also has indoor seating, will open from 6.30am to 7pm Monday to Saturday and from 8am to 6pm on Sundays and the chain said it has created one additional job. Greggs had 12 staff at its previous shop on George Street.
Gillian Long, retail operations director for Greggs, said: “We’re excited to be welcoming customers to our new and improved shop in Pontypool, with one new member joining the existing team. We look forward to providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their Greggs favourites.”
When it submitted its planning application the firm stated 40 per cent of its range of products, in 2023, were “healthier options” that contain fewer than 400 calories and with no red traffic lights, based on the UK Government’s voluntary nutrition labelling scheme.
