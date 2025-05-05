New group established to boost democratic participation across Wales
The Welsh Government has brought together a group of leading experts in democracy, community engagement and policy development to explore new approaches to improving democratic participation across Wales.
The Innovating Democracy Advisory Group, led by Dr Anwen Elias, was established by the government in response to a recommendation from the Independent Commission on the Constitutional Future of Wales which found that many Welsh citizens feel disconnected from decision-making processes that affect their lives.
The group hopes to address the lack of engagement through what it describes as “innovative approaches to civic education and participation covering all levels of government.”
Expert advice
Reporting to the Deputy First Minister, Huw Irranca-Davies, the Group will provide expert advice to the Welsh Government, while also seeking to engage directly with the Senedd and local government in coming months as they begin their work.
The Deputy First Minister met with the Group during its first meeting. He said: “Through their combined expertise, members of this Group will work to ensure everyone’s voices are heard and valued. Their innovative work extends beyond traditional electoral processes to revitalize democracy at all levels.”
‘Real value’
Dr Anwen Elias said: “I am delighted to be leading the Innovating Democracy Advisory Group to take forward the Commission’s recommendations. We have brought together a diverse group of influencers and advisors in the field of democratic innovation, participation, and involvement.
“We are committed to working in partnership with others across Wales who are already demonstrating best practice in public participation and democratic education. Together, we’ll explore where this Group can add real value to ensure that the people of Wales are heard in decision-making at all levels of government.”
The members of the group are, Mo Alamgir, Sarah Allan, Jess Blair, Mike Corcoran, Tomos Dafydd Davies, Professor Sally Holland, Yvonne Murphy, Julie Sangani, Professor Diana Stirbu, Daisy Thomson and Leanne Wood.
More information on the members of the advisory group is available here.
The best platform to get people motivated into politics is social media. Facebook, You Tube etc. Hardly see anything online in regard to Welsh politics.
Is this some sort of joke ?, nearly 500,000 told them exactly what they needed to do and scrap the failed 20mph blanket imposition, they chose to ignore it. Democracy means involving people even if they are saying something you do not want to hear.
And some of them were even in Wales.
There was no blanket imposition. Keep spouting the right wing lies and we’ll keep laughing at you.
Er, we voted on a manifesto with 20 in it. Start to lob that out with a gamed petition then what is the point of voting? Just run the country on petitions. Every time oiks like ARTD get upset, his hired chumps start a petition, and get the law changed.
The test was the demo at the Senedd, where 500k turned into what, 20 people? Remeber the go slow around wales? how many truned up complete with conspiracy banners?
Petitions are not a vote and should never be.
I think we will most definitely need another “democratic “group of experts to assess this expert group of experts. And perhaps a subsequent evaluation group to assess their evaluation, followed by a task and finish report group leading to an interim report, and a subsequent major conference at one of Wale’s finest conference centres, with guest speakers from other European democracies and beyond.
This could be game changing. I for the life of me can’t see why people don’t vote.
I doesn’t help when the press run “don’t vote for them and don’t for them either”. i dont use the socials but guess the same message was there as well. But it was evident last ge. Including here.
On the knocker with Huw and chums…
That is a football team there…this guy is a waste of money…Huw’s Day Out…
Perhaps everyone who votes for the first time could be given a £20 Spoons voucher.
I don’t think there will be a shortage of voters next year as I have recently met so many people, mostly ex-Labour voters, who said that they are going to vote Reform. The people of Wales will turn out in decent numbers for the Senedd Election and they’ll be supporting English Thatcherite Nationalism.
It amazes me that Westminster elections garner more people than the Senedd elections.
More navel gazing by expert navel gazers.
It would be incredibly difficult to find a more impressive, talented and well connected line-up of ‘experts’ and advisors than this one. I’m sure their report will be brilliant and learned and the Welsh government will take due notice and act positively according to their recommendations… oh, wait! It wont be ready for a year? Damn.