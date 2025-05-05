New group established to boost democratic participation across Wales

The Welsh Government has brought together a group of leading experts in democracy, community engagement and policy development to explore new approaches to improving democratic participation across Wales.

The Innovating Democracy Advisory Group, led by Dr Anwen Elias, was established by the government in response to a recommendation from the Independent Commission on the Constitutional Future of Wales which found that many Welsh citizens feel disconnected from decision-making processes that affect their lives.

The group hopes to address the lack of engagement through what it describes as “innovative approaches to civic education and participation covering all levels of government.”

Expert advice

Reporting to the Deputy First Minister, Huw Irranca-Davies, the Group will provide expert advice to the Welsh Government, while also seeking to engage directly with the Senedd and local government in coming months as they begin their work.

The Deputy First Minister met with the Group during its first meeting. He said: “Through their combined expertise, members of this Group will work to ensure everyone’s voices are heard and valued. Their innovative work extends beyond traditional electoral processes to revitalize democracy at all levels.”

‘Real value’

Dr Anwen Elias said: “I am delighted to be leading the Innovating Democracy Advisory Group to take forward the Commission’s recommendations. We have brought together a diverse group of influencers and advisors in the field of democratic innovation, participation, and involvement.

“We are committed to working in partnership with others across Wales who are already demonstrating best practice in public participation and democratic education. Together, we’ll explore where this Group can add real value to ensure that the people of Wales are heard in decision-making at all levels of government.”

The members of the group are, Mo Alamgir, Sarah Allan, Jess Blair, Mike Corcoran, Tomos Dafydd Davies, Professor Sally Holland, Yvonne Murphy, Julie Sangani, Professor Diana Stirbu, Daisy Thomson and Leanne Wood.

More information on the members of the advisory group is available here.

