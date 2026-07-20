New group launched to grow Wales’ sheep milk sector

Mark Mansfield

A new industry group has been launched to help develop Wales’ sheep milk sector amid growing global demand for dairy products made from ewe’s milk.

The Dairy Sheep Wales Cluster was unveiled at the Royal Welsh Show and will bring together farmers, processors, retailers, academics and other industry stakeholders to support the growth of what is currently a niche industry.

The initiative builds on Welsh Government-commissioned research, which identified significant opportunities for expanding sheep dairying in Wales, supported by rising international demand for sheep milk products.

The Food & Drink Wales-backed cluster aims to strengthen collaboration across the supply chain, encourage knowledge sharing and help develop new commercial opportunities for producers and food businesses.

Its work will include engaging with farmers interested in sheep dairying, developing routes to market and helping create the conditions needed for long-term growth of the sector.

Cabinet Secretary for Rural Resilience and Sustainability Llŷr Gruffydd said the launch marked “an important step in the development of a new opportunity for Welsh agriculture and food production”.

He said: “Research commissioned by the Welsh Government has highlighted the considerable potential for sheep dairying in Wales. Combined with growing market demand and investment in strategic infrastructure such as the Sheep Milk Dairy at Glynllifon, there is a strong foundation upon which to grow the sector.

“The cluster will play an important role in bringing together expertise from across the supply chain and supporting the development of a resilient, innovative and commercially sustainable industry.”

The cluster will work with partners including Glynllifon College, which is developing a purpose-built sheep milk dairy and demonstration facility, and Farming Connect.

Research

James Holloway, the Dairy Sheep Wales Cluster lead, said the initiative built on several years of research and industry engagement.

“The research work highlighted strong potential for sheep dairying in Wales, together with encouraging levels of interest from both producers and the wider supply chain,” he said.

“The cluster will provide a platform for collaboration, enabling stakeholders to identify opportunities, address challenges and support the development of a successful Welsh sheep milk industry.”

The move has also been welcomed by producers already working with sheep milk.

Carwyn Adams, managing director of Caws Cenarth, said demand for premium dairy products with strong provenance was increasing and that Wales was well placed to capitalise on the growing market.

He said the new cluster would help strengthen the supply chain and create new opportunities for Welsh sheep milk products.

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