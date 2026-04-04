New guidance aims to make active travel safer for women and girls

New guidance aimed at making everyday journeys in Wales safer for women and girls has been published, with councils urged to take a more inclusive approach to transport planning.

The resource, developed through research led by an academic at Aberystwyth University, has been released by Transport for Wales as part of wider efforts to encourage more people to choose active travel.

The guide, titled Improving Everyday Journeys for Women and Girls, brings together research evidence, campaign approaches and practical steps councils can use to improve safety and accessibility.

It forms part of a broader collaboration between Transport for Wales, the Welsh Government and universities aimed at reshaping how transport systems are designed and delivered.

The work is led by Dr Lucy Baker, whose research focuses on the everyday travel experiences of women and girls, including barriers to safe mobility and the impact of transport design.

She said longstanding evidence shows women often experience travel differently to men, particularly in relation to safety.

“Decades of research shows that women have a different experience undertaking journeys than men,” she said.

“They are more likely to experience harassment and safety concerns in public spaces, adjusting their journeys to compensate for this.

“Women often make more care-related trips, and in many cases find that existing transport systems don’t always reflect these travel patterns or fully support them.”

The guidance highlights how infrastructure, planning and engagement can be adapted to better meet those needs, including through improved lighting, clearer wayfinding, and more inclusive route design.

It also emphasises the importance of considering how different factors — including age, disability, race and caring responsibilities — shape people’s travel experiences.

Dr Baker added: “By addressing these inequalities directly — through safer infrastructure, inclusive design and meaningful engagement — this guide supports authorities to create environments where women and girls not only feel safe, but confident and welcome to travel actively.”

Transport for Wales said the guidance is intended to support councils in developing routes and policies that encourage more people to walk, cycle or use mobility aids safely.

A spokesperson said: “This guidance is an important step toward making active travel safer and more accessible for women and girls.

“By working closely with local authorities, Welsh Government and our university partners, we’re helping to ensure that the challenges faced in everyday journeys are understood and addressed through practical, evidence-based action.”

Safety concerns

The publication builds on earlier work by Dr Baker, including a 2024 report examining safety concerns on public transport and the experiences of women and girls.

Her research has also informed initiatives such as the Gender+ Bus project, which explored how passengers experience safety on buses, and training programmes for drivers to help them respond to harassment and recognise signs of gender-based violence.

Officials say the new guidance represents a step towards embedding those insights into everyday transport planning across Wales.