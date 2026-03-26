New guide explains Senedd election changes for Welsh voters

Emily Price

The Electoral Commission has published a guide to help voters in Wales understand the changes to the Senedd and its voting system ahead of the May 7 election.

The Guide to the Senedd election contains information about how to register, how to vote by post or proxy, the new constituencies, how to complete the ballot paper and how the voting system works.

The guide has been mailed to all households in Wales and is available online and in accessible formats and foreign languages.

It has been developed with input from the Senedd, the Welsh Government and the Democracy and Boundary Commission for Wales.

As part of efforts to raise awareness about taking part in the election, large scale projections have lit up the Senedd and Cardiff Castle with a final projection planned at Caernarfon Castle on 7 April.

The upcoming Senedd election is expected to be the most consequential since the dawn of devolution in 1999.

From May, the Senedd will have 96 Members instead of 60.

Everyone aged 16+ will have one vote, choosing a political party or independent candidate.

Wales will have 16 new ‘super constituencies’ – each of which will elect six Senedd Members.

New rules mean that all Senedd election candidates must live in Wales.

The deadline to register to vote is midnight on 20 April. The deadline to apply for a postal vote is 5pm on 21 April whilst those seeking to apply for a proxy vote must do so by 5pm on 28 April.

The Electoral Commission is an independent body set up in 2000 to oversee Welsh, UK and Scottish parliamentary elections.

It says it is continuing to work in close partnership with the Senedd Commission and will provide support at upcoming engagement events across Wales to raise awareness of the election and the changes.

Proud

Manon Antoniazzi, Chief Executive and Clerk of the Senedd, said: “This election marks an important moment for Welsh democracy, with the biggest change to the Senedd in 25 years and a new electoral system designed to better reflect the people it serves.

“The Senedd is proud to be working with partners across Wales to ensure voters in all communities understand this change and can take part with confidence.”

The Electoral Commission has also newly partnered with the Football Association of Wales.

Awareness

The FAW will screen advertising of the Show it Off voter registration campaign at the upcoming Cymru matches on the 26 and 31st March to raise awareness of the voter registration deadline on 20 April.

Helen Antoniazzi, Head of Public Affairs and Sustainability at the Football Association of Wales, said: “The Football Association of Wales is proud to support this important campaign and help raise awareness of voter registration across our communities.

“Ensuring people have the opportunity to have their voice heard is something that strongly aligns with our values as an organisation, as we work to create a positive and inclusive future for Welsh football and wider society.

“We encourage everyone who is eligible to register and play their part in shaping the future for the next generation.”

Rhydian Thomas, Head of the Electoral Commission Wales, said: “The Senedd election on 7 May will introduce several significant changes to the voting system and the way the Senedd functions.

“Our guide will support voters to understand these changes, and we encourage people to look out for it in the post or visit our website for more information.

“This year we have explored new ways to share our campaign messaging with the public and would like to thank the partners that have supported us to do this including local authorities, the FAW, Cadw and the Senedd.”