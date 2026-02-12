New guide for blind runners in north Wales

Adam Johannes

A keen runner who rebuilt his confidence after a cycling accident is now helping blind and partially sighted people take part in running, by becoming a trained guide.

Ian Jones, 60, from Brynteg on Ynys Môn, began volunteering with the North Wales Society of the Blind last year while recovering from his injuries. Wanting to give something back, he soon became involved in the charity’s activities and has since completed specialist training to guide blind runners safely.

The married father of two, who is a member of Môn Milers Running Club, recently completed a Sight Loss Awareness and Guide Running workshop and holds a current DBS certificate.

He has also volunteered regularly on Clwb Cerdded Eryri’s monthly walks organised by the Society. A keen naturalist and birdwatcher, he helps bring the outdoors to life by describing the trees, plants and birds along the route for people with sight loss.

Research by the Royal National Institute of Blind People shows that blind and partially sighted people are twice as likely to be inactive as those without sight loss, and far less likely to take part in sport or physical activity.

The report found that many want to be more active, but half said their sight loss prevents them from exercising as much as they would like. Accessibility and awareness, along with cost, confidence and transport difficulties, were all highlighted as major barriers.

Sighted guides play an important role in helping blind and partially sighted people stay active and socially connected, opening up opportunities that might otherwise feel out of reach.

Jones said: “I regularly attend, volunteer and complete ParkRun Newborough, Ynys Môn and enjoy the social and welcoming atmosphere that can be found in the running family.”

“I have recently gained a ‘Leader in Running Fitness’ licence. This is an official qualification recognised by all British athletics bodies which covers warm-ups before and after running, static and dynamic stretching and efficient running techniques.”

Jones hopes to expand his work as a guide runner and has made himself available to support runners at ParkRuns across North Wales. Training for longer distances, such as 10K races or half marathons, can also be arranged with advance notice.

Away from running, Jones is also known for his musical talents. He sings and plays guitar, entertaining guests at the Society’s Christmas dinner and singing as part of weekly preparations at ParkRun Newborough.

Jones has created a profile on the national Find-a-Guide website, where runners can contact him by entering postcode LL78.

Anyone interested in running with Jones or finding out more can contact the North Wales Society of the Blind on 01248 353604.