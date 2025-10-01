New guide launched to tackle tech-enabled abuse of older people

A new guide has been launched to help frontline staff protect older people from technology-enabled domestic abuse, amid growing evidence that smartphones, social media, and smart home devices are being misused to exploit, stalk and harass victims.

The resource, Supporting Older Victims of Technology-Facilitated Domestic Abuse, has been developed by Aberystwyth University researchers, Dyfed-Powys Police, and Parental Education Growth Support (PEGS).

Funded by the National Lottery Community Fund, it provides practical advice on preventing digital abuse, from blocking mobile phone tracking to securing online banking and locking smart devices.

Police data

The guidance draws on police data, victim testimony and case studies. One victim, 67-year-old Keith, saw more than £20,000 of his money spent without permission by his adult son using his smartphone and shopping accounts.

Another case describes the experience an elderly woman who was stalked and coercively controlled through a fake Facebook profile, mobile tracking app, and smart doorbell camera.

Between May 2024 and April 2025, Dyfed-Powys Police recorded over 950 domestic abuse-related crimes involving older victims, more than 10% of which included misuse of technology.

The force covers one of the largest geographical policing areas in the UK, where nearly half of the population is over 45 and 22% are over 65.

Vulnerable

Rebecca Zerk, co-lead of the Dewis Choice project at Aberystwyth University, said reliance on others to manage online accounts leaves many older adults vulnerable. “This dependency can increase the risk of financial abuse, fraud, identity theft and coercion,” she said. “The nature and impact of technology-facilitated abuse on older victims remains underexplored. This guide aims to close that gap.”

Dyfed-Powys Police’s Allan Rush warned that perpetrators are exploiting older people’s lack of digital confidence. “From scams and phishing to surveillance and financial exploitation, smartphones and smart devices can be weaponised,” he said. “This guide will equip practitioners with the knowledge to identify, respond to and prevent such abuse.”

Michelle John, director of PEGS, added: “We see first-hand how technology can extend patterns of abuse, including cases where parents and grandparents are exploited by those closest to them. This guide will help practitioners recognise digital abuse and protect victims from further harm.”

The guide is available to professionals through the Dewis Choice website, which is based at Aberystwyth University’s Centre for Age, Gender and Social Justice.