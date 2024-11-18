New gym could create 15 new jobs for Welsh town

Elgan Hearn, local democracy reporter

A national fitness firm is looking to set up a 24-hour gym, which could create up to 15 full and part-time jobs for the local area.

Leeds based PureGym have lodged a planning application with Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council to change the use of an empty unit at The Walk in Ebbw Vale from A1 retail use to D2 use which is for assembly and leisure.

Alterations

Other alterations to this unit would include a new bi-fold entrance doors and the shop front would be sprayed a “matt black.”

The unit is a single storey building which sits between Argos and Smart Smiles.

The last known use of the property was as a Poundstretcher shop.

Planning office Joanne Clare said: “The agent has advised that the property has been vacant since January 2024 but has been marketed since July 2023 when Poundstretcher gave notice on their lease.

“It is proposed to change the use of the property to a 24-hour gym.

“The application states that three full-time and 12 part-time jobs will be created as a result of the development.”

Ms Clare explained that the application is being brought in front of the Planning committee as it is a “departure” from the Local Development Plan (LDP).

This is because the LDP restricts changes of use in primary retail areas to A1 retail use only.

But there could be “other material consideration” for the councillors to mull over.

Report

The report explains that he Blaenau Gwent Annual Monitoring Report (AMR) monitors the percentage of use classes and vacancies in the primary retail areas.

This shows that retail unit vacancy rates are increasing slowly with a three per cent hike seen in Ebbw Vale during 2022 and 2023.

Ms Clare stresses that the agent has provided evidence to demonstrate that the property has been for sale for around 15 months with “no retail interest” shown in the site.

Ms Clare said: “Whilst the proposal is not for an A1 use, members should consider whether it would be more beneficial for the primary retail area to have units that are in use, rather than vacant.

“Due to its nature, a gym under use class D2 use is considered an acceptable use within a town centre location.

She believes the gum would encourage: “more footfall in the town centre and primary retail area.”

Ms Clare said: “National policy provides an element of flexibility where premises have been vacant for a period of time, and it is considered that town centres increasingly need to diversify their usage in order to maintain footfall.

“Accordingly, there are material planning considerations to justify deviating

from the policy.

“It is not considered that this development would undermine

the implementation of the LDP.”

Due to this, she advises councillors to approve the plans.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

