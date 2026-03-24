New hands-on exhibit to bring north Wales’ fossil heritage to life

A brand new hands-on exhibit will bring the story of north Wales’ incredible fossil heritage to life.

The Fossil Dig Exhibit in Wrexham is a collaboration between community-led heritage visitor attraction Stori Brymbo and premier science discovery centre Xplore!

Stori Brymbo is located alongside the remains of the former Brymbo Iron and Steelworks.

Set to open later this year, it will celebrate the site’s 300-million-year history, featuring a world-first live excavation of a Carboniferous fossil forest.

Ahead of the opening, Stori Brymbo has teamed up with Xplore! in an exhibit that will allow visitors to discover fossil species such as calamites, lepidodendron, ancient horseshoe crabs and prehistoric ferns, bringing the science and stories of the fossil forest to life.

It will offer visitors a hands-on earth science experience designed to spark curiosity and encourage learning through play.

The interactive exhibit invites visitors to dig like real palaeobiologists, uncovering replicas of fossils that date back to the Carboniferous Period — a time when Britain was warm, swampy and home to towering trees, giant insects and the early plants that helped form coal.

By connecting Xplore!’s interactive science environment with the real-world excavation taking place at Stori Brymbo, the collaboration creates a unique journey, from hands-on discovery indoors to a live heritage site where visitors can witness palaeontology in action.

The Fossil Dig Exhibit also forms part of a wider initiative bringing together attractions across Wrexham to create a new visitor trail, designed to encourage exploration, celebrate local heritage and support the growing tourism offer within the region.

The trail is set to launch in the coming weeks.

Visitors to Xplore! can experience the Fossil Dig Exhibit now, while those wanting to see a real excavation site in action will be able to visit Stori Brymbo when it opens later this year.

If you would like to volunteer and get involved with the dig, you sign up here.