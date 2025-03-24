New Health and Social Care Bill set to receive Royal Assent

A new Bill which aims to ensure that only not-for-profit entities or local authorities in Wales can provide certain types of children’s social care is expected to receive Royal Assent later today (24 March).

In a UK first, the Health and Social Care (Wales) Bill will end private profits being made in looked after children’s care in the future.

First introduced on 20 May 2024, the Bill also contains provisions to introduce Direct Payments for those receiving NHS Continuing Healthcare in Wales and to ensure previous Acts operate “fully and effectively.”

After the Bill’s final text passed through the Senedd on 4 February, the Act is expected to come into effect following its Royal Assent.

‘Landmark law’

Minister for Children and Social Care, Dawn Bowden, who introduced the Bill last year said: “This landmark law represents a fundamental shift in how we care for our most vulnerable people in Wales, whose voices have been central in our decisions.

‘By removing profit from the care of looked after children, we’re ensuring that funding goes towards improving outcomes for young people and I’m proud that we’re the first UK nation to take this bold step.

“This reform, alongside empowering disabled people through direct payments, shows our unwavering commitment to creating care services which are built on compassion rather than commercial interests.

‘I would like to thank everyone involved in this Act, and we will continue working together to transform our children’s services and improve health and social care.”

